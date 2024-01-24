With Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign now dead in the ground, political analysts have been poring over what went wrong with the Republican candidate who was once viewed as the biggest threat to Donald Trump. Unsurprisingly, those analysts have a lot to choose from.

While the biggest and most insurmountable issue with Meatball Ron’s presidential run was the candidate’s inability to engage in retail politics or simple small talk without coming off as a weird robot, his campaign was a similar disaster. In addition to inexperienced staffers, DeSantis’ campaign blew through a staggering amount of money, and one particular expenditure has been haunting him since October: private jets.

In a post-mortem on DeSantis exiting the Republican primary, FloridaPolitics publisher Peter Schorsch highlighted the DeSantises taste for fancy flying that reportedly cost the campaign millions:

What can I say? The DeSantises developed a taste for the imperial trappings of office, and even as the campaign peasants were scrounging for kernels of grain they continued to insist on private jets and white glove treatment. Perhaps the single most shocking statistic of the campaign was that it spent more on private jets than TV advertising. This speaks to an enormous sense of entitlement and an almost pathological detachment from reality.

Political analyst Rick Wilson also noted the well-documented reports of DeSantis dropping large chunks of change on private jets. However, Wilson took things further by laying the blame on the Florida governor’s wife Casey DeSantis:

DeSantis' campaign was out of money, time, & resources. They wasted tens of millions of dollars on private jet travel because Casey DeSantis won't fly commercial. It was a campaign way in over its head from the start, & they never had a chance. @TheRickWilson has more on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/gXgVoCzRJ5 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 22, 2024

“DeSantis’ campaign was out of money, time, and resources,” Wilson told MSNBC. “They wasted tens of millions of dollars on private jet travel because Casey DeSantis won’t fly commercial. It was a campaign way in over its head from the start, and they never had a chance.”

(Via Florida Politics, Politico)