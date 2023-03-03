Because Florida never ceases to be a bottomless well of weirdness, Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly picked one heck of an appointee for the state’s new oversight board that’s now in control of Disney’s special tax district. Florida Republicans stripped Disney of the Reedy Creek Improvement District in retaliation for the media company’s denouncement of the state’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill. That move allowed DeSantis to hand-pick the district’s board, and he certainly made an interesting choice.

Earlier this week, Orlando-based pastor Ron Peri was appointed by DeSantis to the five-member board, and it turns out Peri has some interesting views on homosexuality. Namely, how it’s caused.

Via CNN:

“So why are there homosexuals today? There are any number of reasons, you know, that are given. Some would say the increase in estrogen in our societies. You know, there’s estrogen in the water from birth control pills. They can’t get it out,” Peri baselessly said in a January 2022 Zoom discussion, later put on YouTube. “The level of testosterone in men broadly in America has declined by 50 points in the past 10 years. You know, and so, maybe that’s a part of it.”

Peri also blamed society for removing “constraints” on homosexuality, “and then evil occurs.” What a nice guy!

For the record, yes, there has been a drop in testosterone levels in recent decades, but it’s nowhere near 50% nor does it affect sexual orientation. Also, and this should go without saying, but birth control pills are not adding estrogen to tap water. As even CNN notes, that’s some real Alex Jones nonsense.

