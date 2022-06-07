Donald Trump has been threatening a 2024 presidential run ever since he left office — or had the election “stolen” from him, if you believe his Big Lie, which you should not. Traditionally, candidates don’t announce they’re going to run until after the midterm elections, but Trump is reportedly growing tired of being a “kingmaker” and would prefer to be the candidate that everyone’s paying attention to.

According to a new report, Trump is weighing his options on when to announce his 2024 run, and he could pull the trigger as early as July 4. Although, there are disputes within his camp if this will actually happen because, and you might not believe this, Donald Trump is kind of a loose cannon. Via NBC News:

One question is “whether he can sort of suppress his excitement about a 2024 rematch and not, say, go ahead and put that statement out … and waits for a big event, a big speech to do it,” the second adviser said. “A betting person says he’s doing it, and he also wants to crowd out the rest of the field.” Two people in Trump’s orbit told NBC News they had been asked informally to hold July 4 as a date for a possible announcement, but Miller — noting that Trump hasn’t yet decided to run — said it is “not true” that the day has been reserved, even unofficially, for a launch.

In the meantime, Trump has been aggressively laying the groundwork for a 2024 run by holding rallies (which Proud Boys and QAnon symbols are now banned from) and leaning hard into the conservative gun owner base by appearing at the NRA convention just a few days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. While rational people called Trump’s appearance, “one of the most f*cked up things I’ve ever seen in my life,” it’s a move that’s likely to play well with Republican voters who have no interest in gun control despite the prevalence of mass shootings. Everything is fine and/or normal.

(Via NBC News)