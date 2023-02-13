Conservatives were bound to be upset about the Super Bowl musical performances. Unsolicited opinions are still volleying through the air, and that includes Donald Trump’s distaste for Rihanna’s halftime show. Likewise, Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about too much National Anthem “wokeness” while seemingly not realizing that country singer Chris Stapleton has expressed wholehearted support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

As well, the Super Bowl opened with the a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (regarded by the NAACP as the Black National Anthem) from Sheryl Lee Ralph along with an all-female pilot team doing Navy flyover duties. So, it’s no wonder that the right-wing didn’t love it, but White House physician and current Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) made clear that he wasn’t a fan of the halftime show in particular.

Jackson didn’t explain his reasons but simply tweeted, “Ted Nugent would’ve been a MUCH BETTER halftime performer!!”

Ted Nugent would’ve been a MUCH BETTER halftime performer!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 13, 2023

Jackson’s lack of specificity didn’t help matters, but soon enough, his replies filled themselves with references to a CNN report about watchdog findings that Johnson had uttered “sexual and denigrating” remarks during the course of his White House duties. The report also detailed how Jackson had “violated the policy for drinking alcohol while on a presidential trip” among other offenses. In response, Twitter users wondered if, perhaps, alcohol was involved with Johnson’s wish for Ted Nugent on the Super Bowl field, but perhaps he would have tweeted the same sentiment, alcohol or not.

Also, Johnson probably wasn’t wild about this: