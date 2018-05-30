No One Is Buying Roseanne’s Ambien Excuse For Her Show-Ending Tweet

05.30.18

According to the American Addiction Centers, side effects for taking Ambien include rapid heartbeat, inability to concentrate, and allergic reactions. Nowhere in there does it mention “being bad at Twitter,” and yet. Roseanne Barr, who shockingly had her hit show canceled by ABC on Monday, blamed her show-ending tweet on the sleep aid. “I did something unforgivable so do not defend me,” she wrote. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but… don’t defend it please.”

She cited Ambien again in a later tweet, saying, “Not giving excuses for what I did (tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien — cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.”

In one of her other deleted tweets, Barr said “I’m sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don’t like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I’m tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse.” (Via)

Ambien is currently Twitter’s number-one trending topic, mostly because no one believes Barr’s excuse. Or as CNN’s John Berman put it, “I have only taken Ambien once… but I don’t remember one of the side-effects being racism.”

