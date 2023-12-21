In recent years, Roseanne Barr has become a prominent figure in MAGA world, but according to her ex-husband Tom Arnold, the controversial used to hate Donald Trump back in the ’90s. Not only that, but Barr was a huge supporter of Hillary Clinton.

The revelation from Arnold was sparked by a tweet from political commentator and educator Tim Wise who recalled the famous couple making a donation to stop David Duke’s ill-fated senate campaign in 1990.

“The de-evolution of Roseanne Barr has been a shit show to watch,” Wise tweeted. “I remember in 1990 when she and @TomArnold sent $2500 to the anti-David Duke organization I worked for to help defeat him in the US Senate race. Today, she’d probably send Duke the money instead. Sad.”

Not only did Arnold confirm the donation, but he expanded on Barr’s former political leanings during the salad days of Roseanne. Arnold also shared Trump’s true thoughts about Barr, who’d go on to become one of his biggest supporters.

We hated David Duke. Loved Edwin Edwards. We supported Bill Clinton. Went to his Inauguration. LOVED Hillary Clinton. Had her in our home raising $ for Democrats. Roseanne HATED Donald Trump. After we divorced Trump told me I was lucky because she was disgusting. Life is strange https://t.co/32ShrES9ei — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 19, 2023

“We hated David Duke,” Arnold wrote. “Loved Edwin Edwards. We supported Bill Clinton. Went to his Inauguration. LOVED Hillary Clinton. Had her in our home raising $ for Democrats. Roseanne HATED Donald Trump. After we divorced Trump told me I was lucky because she was disgusting. Life is strange.”

Barr famously got fired from the Roseanne reboot in 2018 after she fired off a racist tweet about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarret. She’s been riding the right-wing “cancel culture” grievance train ever since.

(Via Mediaite)