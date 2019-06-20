Getty Image

Remember Roy Moore? He was the Republican candidate for the open U.S. Senate seat left by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions who ultimately lost to Democrat Doug Jones after accusations of sexual misconduct with minors plagued his campaign. The last time his name was in the news cycle, he was suing Sacha Baron Cohen for duping him into an interview for Who Is America? on Showtime. Well, he’s back in the cycle again because the former state supreme court justice wants another shot at that Senate seat.

Yes, that’s right. Roy Moore is running for the Alabama seat currently occupied by Jones, the candidate who bested him, in the upcoming 2020 election. In what The Daily Beast described as a “rambling speech” delivered on Thursday, he announced, “I will run for the United States Senate in 2020.” As for his chances of winning, let alone securing the GOP nomination, Moore is confident. “Can I win? Yes, I can win.”

Among other things, The Daily Beast reported that Moore’s speech included snippets of the Pledge of Allegiance, common conservative dog whistles about George Soros spreading “false information” and claims regarding the Mueller Report’s efforts to spread lies about President Donald Trump’s administration. He also argued that, since the allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Brett Kavanaugh didn’t prevent him from becoming a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, then the allegations against him must be false, too.