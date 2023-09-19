If you’re having an off year, you can tell yourself this: You’re probably nowhere near as bad as Rudy Giuliani. The onetime “America’s Mayor” hasn’t had it good since he agreed to help Donald Trump stay in office after being voted out. Since then he’s racked up massive lawsuits, plus tons in legal bills, and Trump ain’t doing much to help. It seems like things couldn’t get worse for Rudy, and yet they have.

As per Insider, on Monday Giuliani was sued for $1.4 million by the law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron. In the filing, they allege that Giuliani had agreed to pay over $1.5 million under a retainer agreement. Alas, so far he’s only forked over $214,000 total, including a token payment of $10,000 earlier this month. That leaves a balance of $136,196.

To add insult to injury, among the plaintiffs is a longtime friend, Robert Costello, partner at the firm. Both worked at the US Attorney’s Office in the 1970s. Costello was even a major supporter of his maiden campaign to be mayor of New York City.

But in the last few years, things have turned sour:

Costello represented Giuliani from 2019 until this summer, the suit says. He advised Giuliani on special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, a criminal probe by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, prosecutor Fani Willis’ investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Congressional inquiry, attorney disciplinary proceedings that could cost Giuliani his license to practice law, and more than 10 civil lawsuits.

Last month, some of Giuliani’s current lawyers claimed he was so broke that they should show mercy upon him. Surely Rudy’s looking back fondly on those days when he was simply humiliated on national television while wearing a dumb costume.

(Via Insider)