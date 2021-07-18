So many shocking stories from the three forthcoming end-of-Trump books have already been revealed that there may be little left when they finally drop. (Or, more likely, they contain so much good dirt that the news cycle will never starve.) So here’s another: According to Michael Wolff, author of Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, Giuliani — already a much-reported drunk — was so tanked on Election Night that White House staff was worried he’d break some expensive china.

Wolff actually broke the story himself during an appearance on MSNBC, where he was hawking his new tome. He described Giuliani as being pretty wobbly on the night his client, Donald J. Trump, lost re-election. At one point, Wolff claims, staff started pulling him away from certain delicate items.

“And at that moment, Rudy was incredibly drunk, weaving this way and that way,” Wolff recalled. “And the china, those place settings from every president are very valuable, and Trump’s aides were obviously, or rightfully, concerned about what Giuliani was saying to the president about the election, and giving him this misinformation.” He added, “But they were also concerned that he was going to break the china.”

And thus is revealed yet another unflattering story about the former NYC mayor, whose Manhattan home was raided by the feds back in April. This isn’t nearly as embarrassing as other Giuliani antics. But then the bar is pretty high.

You can watch Wolff’s full MSNBC interview here. Landslide will be released on July 27.

(Via Raw Story)