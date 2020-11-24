James Woods, the conservative actor that Family Guy referred to as a “political troll and maniac on Twitter” (he’s earned that title), has led a controversial life, to say the very least. Word on the street is that he left the Democratic party when Bill Clinton got impeached, although he sure stuck with the MAGA crowd even though Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Woods, who is known for dating women decades younger than himself (one of them was truly named Ashley Madison), has claimed that his political beliefs got him blacklisted from Hollywood. No one could possibly say whether that’s the case, but nothing stopped him from playing Rudy Giuliani in a 2003 USA Network movie, Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story, particularly in one clip that’s making the Internet rounds.

Woods does not appear to be aware (at least on Twitter) that people have rediscovered a seduction scene from that movie, or he’s simply ignoring it while tweeting about fake conspiracies and such, but yes, it’s true. Woods portrayed Rudy during his “America’s Mayor” years, but more importantly for the Internet’s purposes, he took a romantically moonlit walk on a beach, and that’s (of course) the scene that people are zeroing in upon as “fucking G O L D.” It “absolutely murdered me. I am dead,” wrote another user.

I didn't think 2020 had anything left to give us (or take away from us) but I was wrong because here's an unearthed clip of the 2003 movie "Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story" starring James Woods as Rudy Giuliani and it is fucking G O L D. pic.twitter.com/eAxrrQyqgz — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 24, 2020

This romantic moonlit scene in RUDY: THE RUDY GIULIANI STORY absolutely murdered me. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/eRZuxM0iMI — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) November 24, 2020

An important question here: is this a scene where Rudy is romancing the cousin that he married (a union that was later annulled)? Nope, but now you can’t stop thinking about it, right?

i dont want to watch the film or do any research so can someone just tell me if this is his cousin he's supposed to be romancing here — dom nero (@dominicknero) November 24, 2020

The people are demanding a sequel (we’d probably all watch the hair-dye meltdown and My Cousin Vinny moment reenacted), and oh boy, lots of laughter going on here.

