People Are Making Fun Of Rudy Giuliani For Not Understanding Twitter

Senior citizens never expected a future in which they could beam their thoughts out over a place called “the information superhighway,” so making fun of their misadventures with social media is almost too easy a laugh, like kicking a dead horse. But there are plenty of exceptions. A good one is Rudy Giuliani. The former mayor of NYC, failed presidential candidate, onetime SNL host, and, currently, ever-bumbling, Clouseau-esque attorney to one President Donald J. Trump demonstrated Tuesday the extent to which he doesn’t understand Twitter. Which is to say, quite a bit, as we’ve already learned before.

Tuesday night, Giuliani took to the social media site to defend his boss, this time from the narrowing-in Mueller investigation. His tweet was torturous and dense — so dense that Giuliani made plenty of punctuation errors. Several times he forgot to put a space between one sentence and the next. (Hey, at least he didn’t do the dreaded two spaces.)

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

It’s ugly to look at, but no biggie, right? Except one of the screw-ups inadvertently created a link to a website that doesn’t exist. See, if you fail to put a space between your period and the word “in,” you accidentally form a url for a site located in India. No, G20.In was not a functioning website…when Giuliani initially tweeted his tweet. But no surprise that some internet chucklehead seized the day, creating a new site from Giuliani’s typo that was, shall we say, deeply unflattering to the most powerful person in the world.