The year is 1922. The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics is formed; the British Broadcasting Company is established; and in Oak Park, Illinois, Christine Tess and Horace Logan White give birth to Betty White. The Hollywood legend turns 100 next month, and she’s ready to celebrate (with a hopefully socially distanced party).

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” she told People about turning 100. White was also asked about the secret to out-living the USSR. She credited it to being “born a cockeyed optimist,” which she “I got [from] my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.”

As for her diet, White jokes: “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working.”

White has been on this chunk of rock we call Earth for 100 years, but she’s never enjoyed a Mountain Dew? That ain’t living, if you ask me.

People also spoke to Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, who only had nice things to say about their The Proposal co-star. “Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless,” Bullock said, while Reynolds “heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.” Alex Trebek was right: she should have hosted Jeopardy!.

Fore more on Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, click here.

(Via People)