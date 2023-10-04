The ladies of The View aren’t huge fans of Donald Trump. That includes the one that used to work for him. Their animosity towards the former president is such that on Wednesday, while discussing his already chaotic and fast food-heavy fraud trial in New York, one of them let slip an old school slur that her colleagues weren’t sure would fly on network television.

That word is “jerkoff.” As per Mediaite, it was uttered by no less than Sara Haines, the nice registered independent who usually doesn’t lose her cool à la Whoopi Goldberg or Joy Behar. The gang was talking about the gag order placed upon Trump by presiding judge Arthur Engoron, who had it up to here with the big guy hurling dangerous insults at those controlling his fate.

Goldberg pointed out, as many have, that if anyone else had said what Trump has said about folks like Engoron or New York Attorney General Letitia James, they’d already be in the slammer. Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t know what that man is going to do if he can’t talk.”

Haines, though, decided to bring up a movie franchise: the Back to the Future movies. She pointed out that Bob Gale, one of the series’ screenwriters, admitted he based the villain Biff Tannen, especially the wealthy sleazeball he becomes in the first sequel, on ‘80s-era Trump.

“So think about what he was like in 1983 when he was a jerkoff doing what he does,” Haines said. “Nothing’s changed!”

Haines’ use of a colorful insult from a bygone era prompted a group discussion. Goldberg said she couldn’t say that on television. Haines disagreed, saying “that wasn’t even a swear!”

Eventually Haines realized — despite digging up an old-timey cuss word — that her vernacular had inexplicably shrunk. “I have no words left!” she cried. “I feel like Donald Trump!”

Behar then informed her, “We’re gagging you.”

At least Haines has a broad vocabulary. Meanwhile the guy she was insulting can’t even spell “rumor.”

