As she ratchets up what could be a run for political office, one-time vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is getting in on one of the GOP’s greatest hits: Attacking New York City representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. While appearing on Fox News on Monday night, Palin went after AOC for firing back at Republicans who made some pretty weird comments about the congresswoman’s recent trip to Florida.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos,” AOC tweeted in response to former Trump advisor Steve Cortes. “It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Palin did not appreciate AOC bringing sex into the conversation, but it appears the former Alaskan governor had getting busy on the brain because she used some, uh, interesting phrasing.

Sarah Palin says that AOC and liberals in general are “obsessed with sex” and want to “pound that into the public’s head.” pic.twitter.com/1034l8LcAp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 11, 2022

Via The Daily Beast:

“Look how the liberals, Rachel, want to pound that into the public’s head: advertising who is attracted to who. What people do in… the privacy of their own bedrooms,” the dismayed former vice presidential nominee said. “All those things that have to do with privacy and sex—the liberals, not the conservatives, are the ones who pound, pound, pound after that. And obviously it’s a tactic so that she doesn’t have to be held accountable.”

Palin’s obsession with the word “pound” aside, AOC has unfortunately opened herself up to Republican criticism. On Sunday, AOC revealed that she tested positive for COVID following her trip to Miami, which is a known hot spot that coincides with Governor Ron DeSantis‘ refusal to enact COVID mitigation strategies.

(Via The Daily Beast)