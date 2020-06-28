Sacha Baron Cohen has made a career out of duping people into proving his points for him, and his latest stunt has targeted a far right rally in Washington. The Who Is America creator’s latest target is a far right rally organized by Three Percenters in Olympia, Washington. The group is a right wing antigovernment militia movement. The “March for Our Rights 3” event was organized by the Washington branch of the organization, which claimed that Baron Cohen approached them disguised as a leader of a political action committee who wanted to sponsor the rally.

The event organizers claim that he provided a security team for the event that later prevented them from getting him off stage once he started performing and even prevented them from cutting power to his microphone. Videos circulated over the weekend of Cohen on stage and performing a song with a band that included racist lyrics, which he had the crowd chant with him as he performed.

Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington militia event in Olympia today. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security & then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen "Whatcha gonna do? Chop em up like the Saudis do". 😂 pic.twitter.com/qnYMNYLv1l — Justice for Floyd ➡️ I Can't Breathe (@InsideASCIF) June 28, 2020

Per Variety:

“Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. Fauci don’t know his head from his ass. He must be smoking grass. I ain’t lying, it ain’t no jokes. Corona is a liberal hoax. Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. WHO, what we gonna do? Chop ’em up like the Saudis do,” Baron Cohen sang.

Another video posted to Twitter showed an interview with the event’s organizer, who described how the event was given a mysterious boost late in its planning. The security hired for the event then prevented him from pulling the plug as the

Holy shit 😂 Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington 3% (local rightwing militia) event in Olympia a few minutes ago. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security… And then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mllLkKBcpZ — Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020

As Variety noted, Who Is America was never formally canceled or renewed, so some wondered if the stunt would be part of a new season of the series.