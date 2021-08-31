Oh boy. I’m not sure where to start here because two 1980s pop-culture figureheads began fighting (Monday) on Twitter, and it’s still going strong with a losing party in full view. Let’s back up a little bit.

The situation in Afghanistan’s a disaster, straight-up, and there’s no debate on that fact, but people disagree on where to place the overall blame. Clearly, President Biden didn’t handle the withdrawal aspect well, although pop-music-sensation/hair-icon Richard Marx found himself pointing out (to Happy Days actor Scott Baio, who has “Chachi” in his Twitter bio) that the War in Afghanistan spans several administrations. The right wing would love to blame Biden for all of it, somehow (and Don Jr. has been gloating over the timing), although the right-wing doesn’t want to talk about the dodgy Trump deal that contributed to the catastrophe.

For whatever reason, Baio decided to call out Marx while asking of celebrity leftists to ask, “Where are you now?” about a Fox News headline about reported Taliban targeting of U.S. allies. This led Marx to ask, “When your racist draft-dodging hero was calling our own military servicemen and women ‘losers and suckers’ where the f*ck were you? You disingenuous [redacted] little twerp.” This led to a “Dick Marx” comeback, of course.

The shitshow in Afghanistan has lots of multi-administration blame to go around. When your racist draft-dodging hero was calling our own military servicemen and women “losers and suckers” where the fuck were you? You disingenuous rapey little twerp. https://t.co/hcwDG7GHw6 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 30, 2021

Dick Marx, whether or not Trump said that, he didn't (it's been documented), 13 soldiers didn't die! https://t.co/A0aOd0KQDX — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 30, 2021

And this eventually led Marx to explain that what he’s been doing lately is tending to a family tragedy, which is a significant one. Marx’s mother, singer Ruth Marx, has passed away. She’s been beautifully eulogized by the LA Times‘ Maureen McDonnell.

RIP singer Ruth Marx, who sang backup for son @RichardMarx & jingles for her composer husband Dick Marx. When #TomHanks asked what she did, she sang 'Ask any mermaid you happen to see, what's the best tuna?' & Hanks said 'Chicken of the Sea!' https://t.co/g9HAxAoy76 via @SunTimes — Maureen O'Donnell (@suntimesobits) August 31, 2021

Thank you, Maureen. A beautiful tribute to my beautiful and extraordinary mother. ❤️ https://t.co/8tOaolMDix — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 31, 2021

Scott Baio didn’t stop firing back after Marx’s mention of a tragedy. He went on to call Marx “the barely 5’3 lil man that allegedly f*cked another woman while being married, sh*thead! Your 4 inch feathered hair didn’t fool anyone lil guy……”

"Rapey"? I've never raped or assaulted anyone. (Accusations, that were proven wrong, are not facts) You're the barely 5'3 lil man that allegedly f*cked another woman while being married, shithead! 🤡 Your 4 inch feathered hair didn't fool anyone lil guy…… https://t.co/A0aOd0KQDX — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 30, 2021

In response, Marx wrote, “People actually get divorced without cheating, little Nazi. Multiple sexual assault claims against you, both male and female. All liars? No wonder you love Trump.” He added, “You mocked parents of murdered children, you degenerate fuck. You’re what scum scrapes off the bottom of its shoe.”