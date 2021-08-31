Oh boy. I’m not sure where to start here because two 1980s pop-culture figureheads began fighting (Monday) on Twitter, and it’s still going strong with a losing party in full view. Let’s back up a little bit.
The situation in Afghanistan’s a disaster, straight-up, and there’s no debate on that fact, but people disagree on where to place the overall blame. Clearly, President Biden didn’t handle the withdrawal aspect well, although pop-music-sensation/hair-icon Richard Marx found himself pointing out (to Happy Days actor Scott Baio, who has “Chachi” in his Twitter bio) that the War in Afghanistan spans several administrations. The right wing would love to blame Biden for all of it, somehow (and Don Jr. has been gloating over the timing), although the right-wing doesn’t want to talk about the dodgy Trump deal that contributed to the catastrophe.
For whatever reason, Baio decided to call out Marx while asking of celebrity leftists to ask, “Where are you now?” about a Fox News headline about reported Taliban targeting of U.S. allies. This led Marx to ask, “When your racist draft-dodging hero was calling our own military servicemen and women ‘losers and suckers’ where the f*ck were you? You disingenuous [redacted] little twerp.” This led to a “Dick Marx” comeback, of course.
The shitshow in Afghanistan has lots of multi-administration blame to go around. When your racist draft-dodging hero was calling our own military servicemen and women “losers and suckers” where the fuck were you? You disingenuous rapey little twerp. https://t.co/hcwDG7GHw6
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 30, 2021
Dick Marx, whether or not Trump said that, he didn't (it's been documented), 13 soldiers didn't die! https://t.co/A0aOd0KQDX
— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 30, 2021
And this eventually led Marx to explain that what he’s been doing lately is tending to a family tragedy, which is a significant one. Marx’s mother, singer Ruth Marx, has passed away. She’s been beautifully eulogized by the LA Times‘ Maureen McDonnell.
RIP singer Ruth Marx, who sang backup for son @RichardMarx & jingles for her composer husband Dick Marx. When #TomHanks asked what she did, she sang 'Ask any mermaid you happen to see, what's the best tuna?' & Hanks said 'Chicken of the Sea!' https://t.co/g9HAxAoy76 via @SunTimes
— Maureen O'Donnell (@suntimesobits) August 31, 2021
Thank you, Maureen. A beautiful tribute to my beautiful and extraordinary mother. ❤️ https://t.co/8tOaolMDix
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 31, 2021
Scott Baio didn’t stop firing back after Marx’s mention of a tragedy. He went on to call Marx “the barely 5’3 lil man that allegedly f*cked another woman while being married, sh*thead! Your 4 inch feathered hair didn’t fool anyone lil guy……”
"Rapey"? I've never raped or assaulted anyone. (Accusations, that were proven wrong, are not facts) You're the barely 5'3 lil man that allegedly f*cked another woman while being married, shithead! 🤡 Your 4 inch feathered hair didn't fool anyone lil guy…… https://t.co/A0aOd0KQDX
— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 30, 2021
In response, Marx wrote, “People actually get divorced without cheating, little Nazi. Multiple sexual assault claims against you, both male and female. All liars? No wonder you love Trump.” He added, “You mocked parents of murdered children, you degenerate fuck. You’re what scum scrapes off the bottom of its shoe.”
People actually get divorced without cheating, little Nazi. Multiple sexual assault claims against you, both male and female. All liars? No wonder you love Trump. You mocked parents of murdered children, you degenerate fuck. You’re what scum scrapes off the bottom of its shoe. https://t.co/J0mvKniCjp
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 30, 2021
Then Marx addressed the height-obsession coming from Baio. “Google also says the great Sammy Hagar is 5’ 10. But seriously…this is some childish-ass sh*t,” Marx remarked. “And Scott Baio is absolutely a guy who would mock the height or appearance that his lord and savior chose for people. Cuz…he’s a ‘Christian.'”
Google also says the great Sammy Hagar is 5’ 10. But seriously…this is some childish-ass shit. And Scott Baio is absolutely a guy who would mock the height or appearance that his lord and savior chose for people. Cuz…he’s a “Christian.” https://t.co/gkOGBbp1QN pic.twitter.com/W4TvwBDLzp
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 30, 2021
Here’s Baio’s reply: “You’re a tiny angry lil troll.”
You're a tiny angry lil troll. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3AE7w1iY1N
— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 31, 2021
That led Marx to put it out there: “Look. At. Your. Responses.”
Look. At. Your. Responses. https://t.co/gEuLu4bgAK
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 31, 2021
Well, let’s just say that people are here for it, meaning that they’re here for Marx handily winning this feud (even if cheap shots are being taken by both of them).
Damn Richard Marx is 100% going in on Scott Baio lol https://t.co/jnkZR54SXu
— Warriors / A's ALL DAY (@dubzridah) August 31, 2021
Seeing Richard Marx own the shit out of Scott Baio in a public forum isn’t something I ever expected as a young boy in the 80s. It’s a wonderful time to be alive.
— James Mann (@Toshimoko29) August 31, 2021
Waking up to Richard Marx dragging Scott Baio was definitely not in my cards for today, but I like it. pic.twitter.com/xjj8LRVEuv
— What Is In A Name? (@frk4shoes) August 31, 2021
I love woke Richard Marx. He’s savage towards all the right people https://t.co/XAWmFisyFo
— House Pfizer (@DeeeLite27) August 31, 2021
