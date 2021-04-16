Fox News
Sean Hannity Is Being Shredded For Referring To A 13-Year-Old Boy, Who Was Killed By Police, As ‘A Man’

Last year, the Fox News nighttime talk-show response to Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, was not a good look. Tucker Carlson defended the 17-year-old vigilante, and Sean Hannity’s Fox News show hosted Pam Bondi, who declared the following in the below video: “You’ve got a little boy out there trying to protect his community…”

Well, Sean Hannity is now under fire for his reaction to Chicago police shooting and killing 13-year-old Adam Toledo in late March. CNN published body-cam footage, which police claim shows that Toledo had been holding a gun. It appears as though an officer shot him while he began to raise both hands, and the Toledo family attorney maintains that Toledo was not holding a gun when he was shot by an officer that fired a lone bullet. On a Thursday episode of Hannity’s radio show (The Sean Hannity Show), the host stepped in it by referring to Toledo as “a man.” Here’s what he said:

“We are awaiting the release this hour of Chicago Police bodycam footage that captured the fatal police shooting of a young 13 year old man by the name of Adam Toledo. And if social media is any indication, there’s a lot of chatter today about possible unrest. I hope it doesn’t happen but with Chicago’s track record, every weekend — you know, I guess, you’d have to go with the odds, considering there are dozens and dozens of shootings and killings every weekend in Chicago — that this might not be particularly good.”

As one can imagine, the double-standard here is not going over well. The backlash has begun with everyone from Richard Marx to George Takei calling out Hannity’s unexplainable decision to refer to Toledo as “a man.” Will Hannity issue a correction? We’ll have to wait and see.

(Via MediaMatters)

