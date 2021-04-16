Last year, the Fox News nighttime talk-show response to Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, was not a good look. Tucker Carlson defended the 17-year-old vigilante, and Sean Hannity’s Fox News show hosted Pam Bondi, who declared the following in the below video: “You’ve got a little boy out there trying to protect his community…”

As we're all reacting to Sean Hannity describing Adam Toledo as a "13 year old man", flashback to how Pam Bondi described then-17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people, on Hannity's show: "You've got a little boy out there trying to protect his community…" pic.twitter.com/3m9o8pBwsR — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) April 15, 2021

Well, Sean Hannity is now under fire for his reaction to Chicago police shooting and killing 13-year-old Adam Toledo in late March. CNN published body-cam footage, which police claim shows that Toledo had been holding a gun. It appears as though an officer shot him while he began to raise both hands, and the Toledo family attorney maintains that Toledo was not holding a gun when he was shot by an officer that fired a lone bullet. On a Thursday episode of Hannity’s radio show (The Sean Hannity Show), the host stepped in it by referring to Toledo as “a man.” Here’s what he said:

“We are awaiting the release this hour of Chicago Police bodycam footage that captured the fatal police shooting of a young 13 year old man by the name of Adam Toledo. And if social media is any indication, there’s a lot of chatter today about possible unrest. I hope it doesn’t happen but with Chicago’s track record, every weekend — you know, I guess, you’d have to go with the odds, considering there are dozens and dozens of shootings and killings every weekend in Chicago — that this might not be particularly good.”

As one can imagine, the double-standard here is not going over well. The backlash has begun with everyone from Richard Marx to George Takei calling out Hannity’s unexplainable decision to refer to Toledo as “a man.” Will Hannity issue a correction? We’ll have to wait and see.

In the world of @seanhannity Adam Toledo, unarmed, was a “thirteen year-old man” but 17 year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, wielding an AR-15, is just a boy. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 16, 2021

Sean Hannity trying to decide how to refer to Kyle Rittenhouse vs Adam Toledo: pic.twitter.com/1tGZoCaS1E — 🔆🔅 ђєƈคȶє 🔅🔆 (@FeministHellcat) April 16, 2021

GOP logic based on Sean Hannity :

Adam Toledo unarmed with hands up was shot & killed= 13 year-old *man*

Kyle Rittenhouse killed 2 with an AR-15 & is out on bail = 17 year-old *boy*

I wonder what the difference is…..🤔 — 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@oXxRowanxXo) April 16, 2021

Sean Hannity calls this little boy (Adam Toledo) who was shot by police a “13-year-old man.” It’s breathtakingly heartless. https://t.co/zs7ioqxuen — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 16, 2021

To Sean Hannity, the victim was a “13-year old man.” To Matt Gaetz, the victim was a “17-year old woman.” Pay attention to how they are framing things. It is an evil and dangerous message. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 16, 2021

Worth noting that Sean Hannity calling Adam Toledo a "13-year old man" is a common manifestation of white supremacy: treat children of color as potentially dangerous adults, but persist in simultaneously infantilizing the choices of adults of color. Nothing about this is new. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) April 16, 2021

They infantilize white shooters in their 20s. Call them otherwise "good kids" & folks who "had a bad day." Sean Hannity called Adam Toledo a "13 year old man." — Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) April 16, 2021

3 guesses as to why Hannity values Rittenhouse’s life and not Adam Toledo’s. 🤨 https://t.co/9gtd1DYC7f — Mari LYN™️🇺🇸🇵🇷🇲🇽 (@BoricuaMXMari) April 16, 2021

Sean Hannity described Adam Toledo, the 13 year old unarmed CHILD killed by Chicago police, as a “13 year old man.” Let me repeat, Adam Toledo was a child. He could be yours or mine. There is no redemption for folks like Hannity. This is just pure evilhttps://t.co/tI05zLpxbI — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) April 15, 2021

