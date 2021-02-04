Sean Hannity is no stranger to conspiracy theories. After all, he was obsessed with Seth Rich and promoted a conspiracy theory about the murdered DNC staffer who police believe died in a botched robbery attempt. The theory was so egregious (not to mention debunked by Snopes) that Fox News retracted an online story about it, and the story edged into later lawsuit settlement land. Hannity also hung onto the voter fraud conspiracies as long as possible, but he wants no part of wacky QAnon loving, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as Congress goes about removing her from committees.

Mitch McConnell even tore into Greene on the Senate floor for spreading conspiracy theories including but not limited to the following: (1) Believing school shootings were staged (and harassing survivors, including David Hogg); (2) Believing that a plane did not crash into the Pentagon on 9/11; (3) Believing that a Jewish “space laser” starts California wildfires; (4) Calling for the execution of Democratic lawmakers and FBI agents. All of this is far too much even for Hannity.

Perhaps Hannity is swayed by the House vote to drop Greene from committees, but here’s what he had to say about those space lasers on Wednesday night: “I have no earthly clue whatsoever what would cause someone to believe such a thing.”

Hannity says he has “no earthly clue whatsoever” that would cause someone to believe in the space laser conspiracy theory. The segment transitions from denouncing Greene’s conspiracy theories to complaining about a “double standard” with Democrats pic.twitter.com/ZdD1M3mN03 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 4, 2021

As for the 9/11 lies from Greene, Hannity offered, “Sorry, but we all know as a fact that a plane did hit the Pentagon, and it was real.” And he also blasted Greene for harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. “He lost friends that day. And she accused him of being a trained actor,” he declared. “I’m sorry. I don’t go there. I think kids are off the table. The poor kid had been through hell; the families had lost loved ones, they are all watching this.”

As for David Hogg, he’s pleased to see the vote to dismiss Greene from committees.