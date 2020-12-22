Sean Penn knows how to keep things interesting when he’s hopping into news-mode, that’s for sure. Back in 2016, he bizarrely wrote (in Rolling Stone) about his clandestine meeting with El Chapo and passing gas next to the drug lord. His pursuits this year, however, have been much more altruistic, including his efforts to help provide free COVID testing in California. To that end, Penn appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe for a very early interview, and let’s just say that he accurately captured the essence of 2020.

I’m going to put this pic of Sean Penn in a time capsule to represent 2020. 👌#MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/PCcla0Ik21 — Elaine (@LaBeanBall1) December 22, 2020

Honestly, the dude nailed it. I like to imagine that he’s silently standing in solidarity with those of us who’ve logged onto an “audio only” Zoom call, only to hear a suggestion to turn on the camera. It’s 2020, man, and Penn’s got more important stuff to do than hair-stuffs. As founder of the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) non-profit organization, he’s working with Peace Corps members and in conjunction with Los Angeles officials to organize drive-through testing facilities and make sure they’re running smoothly.

So, if Penn decides that looking like a sharp-dressed man is not a priority (at probably 5:30am PST), let the man do what he wants. And honestly, people are embracing the vibe. Let’s face it: we all look like Sean Penn today.

Sean Penn on MSNBC this morning is all of us doing early Zoom meetings we forgot we had 😂 pic.twitter.com/W0p83fZvvd — Je Verrico (@hockeydoc_21) December 22, 2020

Sorry I missed Sean Penn on #MorningJoe. Congratulations on being the Look of 2020, Sean! What? That's not a real award. It should be. Dude perfectly captured the "zero fucks left to give" look. pic.twitter.com/RJwxGfbcgG — Steph On The Left Ω REAL Stimulus NOW! (@floradoragirl) December 22, 2020

What part is Sean Penn getting into character for here ? pic.twitter.com/r9XWnyKs1m — The Russian Hack (@therussianhack) December 22, 2020

Did #SeanPenn know this wasn’t an “audio only” Zoom interview?🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/qraK36VD3E — I Am #BlueGeorgia!…#FinishTheJob Jan. 5th (@Idliva) December 22, 2020

sean penn rolling out of bed for msnbc 😂 — Red Apples (@redlapz) December 22, 2020

Again, it’s all for a good cause, and there’s no energy left for vanity!

In case you missed it, @SeanPenn was on #MorningJoe talking about the #Core initiative. He is working with others to implement test sites, with volunteers, in several communities across the nation. These are the kind of actions the Feds should be implementing, but are not. pic.twitter.com/tEyrhRmFaO — 𝓢𝓶𝓪𝓵𝓵1𝓵𝓭𝔂 No FBR Lists Please (@small1ldy1) December 22, 2020

Oh, and the mood would not be complete without Jeff Spicoli references to remind us all of Penn’s Fast Times At Ridgemont High days. Sean Penn is definitely winning the day.

Where he started. And where he is. #SeanPenn wins pic.twitter.com/CgcsAKMFnE — Jay L. Clendenin (@jaylclendenin) December 22, 2020

By the way, Penn has seen you tweets, people, and he has responded: “If you think my hair goes wild on Morning Joe when hacked by Russians (allegedly), you should see how much wilder it goes when peeps donate to @COREResponse. You really should:).” See the donation link below.