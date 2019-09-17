Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who served in the position until his resignation in July of 2017, has been keeping busy. While much of his post-Trump administration work has included a controversial appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards, numerous speaking engagements and television appearances, a book deal, and other accolades, at least a Rick Perry-esque go at Dancing With the Stars didn’t seem to be in the cards — at least, that is, until Spicer’s casting on the reality competition series was announced in August. On Monday, he made his colorful debut.

And “colorful” it was, as Spicer was introduced while wearing a neon yellow fluffy shirt and… yeah. It was something.

We can’t wait to see how flexible Sean Spicer is on Dancing with the Stars since he had his spine removed years ago. #DWTS — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 17, 2019

I will watch Sean Spicer on DANCING WITH THE STARS if and ONLY IF he suffers a catastrophic injury onstage and they air the footage — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 17, 2019

SNL, please bring Melissa McCarthy back for a Spicer/DWTS spoof pic.twitter.com/6xlyGQXdgB — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) September 17, 2019

According to Spicer, this actually *isn't* the most embarrassing outfit in the history of post-White House press secretaries. https://t.co/TNGCKC4l87 — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 17, 2019

“even Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons” -Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/WVRWuR98Es — Tabetha Wallace (@TabethaWatching) September 17, 2019

This is truly the dumbest timeline the simulation is drunk #DWTS pic.twitter.com/MBZ2VkDhOu — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 17, 2019

okay who dressed Spicer in a giant ruffled green screen https://t.co/Dn8zyZaXFj — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 17, 2019

I would like to order one biblical flood please pic.twitter.com/GOz3Dgrj1J — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) September 17, 2019

There is something so pure about this, so perfect, you half expect him to freeze and have text appear over him, like at the end of a movie where everyone gets what they deserve. https://t.co/hfCeriiDKi — go to votesaveamerica.com/fairfight (@jonlovett) September 17, 2019

People on my timeline are watching #DWTS lol we all deserve hell — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 17, 2019

Of course, as CNN was quick to note, Spicer isn’t the first politico to make an appearance on ABC’s long-running reality television series. Former Texas Governor and failed 2016 Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry showed off his best moves soon after he dropped out of the race (and before he joined the Trump administration as its Energy Secretary). Before that, Texas Congressman Tom DeLary went onto the program in 2009 “in the middle of his indictment on charges of campaign money laundering.”

So, yeah. Spicer is in good company on Dancing With the Stars and everything is totally fine and normal.