A Republican Senator Is Getting Roasted For Ostensibly Trashing Democracy In A Spelling-Challenged Tweet

A COVID-stricken President Trump began the week with “ROID RAGE” following what sure looks like a superspreader event (the Rose Garden announcement of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett). Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) was photographed hugging and kissing fellow attendees at this same event, and he has since announced his COVID-19-positive status. During his isolation time, Lee watched the VP debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, and he did not enjoy himself. Maybe it was the fact that a grody eye and an iconic fly upstaged his dude, but whatever the case, he decided to tell Twitter that Democracy is bad while eschewing spellcheck.

“Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prospefity are,” Lee tweeted. “We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”

To which NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade immediately declared, “Scariest tweet ever.”

Lee tweeted a lot throughout the evening, including his claim that “[w]e’re not a democracy.” He also urged Kamala Harris to come to the dark side of the Force.

The COVID-afflicted Senator appears to not realize that, although the United States was mapped out as a constitutional republic, it is most certainly a representative democracy. He simply didn’t grasp the point, which led to CUNY professor Angus Johnston pointing out, “This is how people talk when they’ve given up on winning elections.”

From there, the dictator (and other) jokes began and would not stop.

Election day’s less than a month away in the United States.

