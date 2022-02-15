Even Seth Rogen Can’t Believe That Paul Rudd Is Such An Ageless Wonder

Super Bowl commercials can surprise and frustrate and amuse and entertain the masses. Sometimes, a commercial can do all three things at once, but these commercials also bring us more entertainment in the form of interviews. And with Seth Rogen appearing with Paul Rudd in a Lay’s Potato Chips spot, we’ve not only seen Rogen dragging trailers for commercials (someone had to do it) but also letting the Powers that Be know that people shouldn’t be expected to care about the Oscars.

Rogen and Rudd, obviously, go back to the aughts in terms of working together, including the Knocked Up days and even earlier. They’ve stayed friends, to the point where Rudd decided to pull a massage switcheroo on Rogen, who is not immune to feeling pretty confused about his friend’s ageless streak. As Rogen told Jimmy Kimmel (on a Valentine’s Day episode), it kinda weirds him out:

“It was a little alarming in some ways, honestly, because when I started working with Paul Rudd, he was older than I was. And now, I somehow passed him. You would assume I was his uncle. You would assume I was watching him or something. He looks so good, it’s shocking, and yeah, I showed up on set, and I was like, ‘Damn, what happened? How did I pass you? Did they freeze you?’ It was a little upsetting in a lot of ways.”

And because this discussion took place on Valentine’s Day, Rogen decided to let the world know that everyone has some pretty awful experiences in the romantic realm. That includes how he had his worst date ever that left him in tears. You can watch the clip above.