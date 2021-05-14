Seth Rogen previously proved that he wasn’t afraid to go in hard (and like no other) on the much maligned Ted Cruz. Back in January he began to launch attacks on the “fascist” senator and showed no mercy during the Texas ice storm, which saw Rogen dunk emphatically on the lawmaker who abandoned his freezing constituents for the sunny shores of Cancun. Naturally, Ted couldn’t hold his own while attempting to engage, and Rogen gamely told the MAGA insurrection enabler to “f*ck off.”

Well, Rogen visited with Stephen Colbert to discuss many things, including his weed company, Houseplant, and his unmistakable flair for spinning a pottery wheel. Then around the 4:30 minute mark in the above video, Colbert inquired about the Cruz rivalry. Rogen was game to discuss (and call Cruz a “fascist” again), but he wanted to make clear that this isn’t really a feud:

“Feud implies equal ground. If someone’s trying to murder someone with a baseball bat and someone is yelling that person to stop, is that a feud between the baseball bat-wielder and the person yelling at the baseball bat-wielder? I don’t know if that’s a feud. I think feud implies two people hitting each other with baseball bats.”

Before this statement, Rogen explained that he felt that Cruz was in effect, the person with the baseball bat. “His words cause people to die, and I’m making jokes about it. Is that a feud?” Rogen continued, “I don’t know. To me, it doesn’t seem like a feud. To me, it seems like I’m pointing out the fact that he is a terrible man whose words have resulted in death.” Fair enough, but if this was a feud (just saying!), Rogen would definitely be the winner. Especially since he refuses to ever smoke weed with the guy: “It would be beneficial to him because it would be humanizing in some way.”

UPDATE: Cruise spokesperson Steve Guest has issued a statement: “We know Sen. Cruz is busy fighting to save the country from Biden’s disastrous policies. It’s surprising to see that he’s living rent free in Seth Rogan’s [sic] head at the same time.”