HBO
Viral

‘Sex And The City’ Fans Are Livid About A Revival Without Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones

by: Twitter

The good news: Sex and the City is coming back, promising a too rare look at the sex lives of middle-aged women. They even rounded up the original cast — or, well, three-fourths of them, anyway. Because here’s the bad news: Only three of the main foursome are coming back. And the one not coming back is arguably the funniest and definitely the most sex-crazed: Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones. And — no offense to Carrie and Miranda and Charlotte — fans weren’t happy about it.

Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the show’s main lead, the mysteriously generously paid journalist Carrie Bradshaw, famously no longer get along. They’ve been publicly fighting for years, so a Samantha-less revival isn’t exactly a shock. But learning that we’ll be getting Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon but not Cattrall had people livid on Twitter.

Some argued that Samantha — with her quips about, let’s say, “Lawrence of my labia,” from the second Sex and the City movie — is the glue that holds the show together.

Others made wild speculations about what could have befallen her.

Others had outside-the-box solutions on how to bring Samantha, if not Cattralll, back.

Some thought that maybe, end of the day, this is a good thing.

In fact, someone had a great idea.

