Sony Wants To Bring E3 To Your Local Movie Theater

E3 is coming up, and for anybody even tangentially connected to the gaming world, it’s a hell of poorly flavored caffeinated drinks and endless yammering livestreams. But at least the conference livestreams mean you can watch these events at home or at work, in a comfortable setting. You don’t have to get up early and drag your carcass to a theater to sit through a dozen presentations before getting to the one game you care about. Unless, for some reason, you take up Sony’s offer to do exactly that!
Yes, Sony wants you to attend a screening of their press conference at a local movie theater. Here’s their sales pitch for the “experience.”
Thankfully, this is actually free: They’re not expecting you to pay to sit through an hour’s worth of ads for upcoming Sony products. But it’s still kind of absurd and probably a prelude to actually making you pay to sit in a movie theater to watch nothing but ads. E3 is actually pretty fun, for all my joking about the annoying parts; we get a sense of what’s coming out, and we get more fodder for arguments. But come on, Sony, don’t make me wear pants to do that.
Imagine going to a movie theater just to watch movie trailers and the pre-trailer ads and interviews. No thanks. I can wait for the final product. And everything is already broadcast over the internet anyways. Let me play a demo or something.
They must have big things planned.
Ok, I’ve seen that image of the dude from “last of us” in gif form where it’s him superimposed over Antonio Banderas in “Assassins” or w/e. Is that simply something someone made, or did the makers of the game actually make that as a joke? I mean, Assassins? really? A boring “action” movie with him and Sly from 1995 that no one but me remembers? So obscure.
I’m not sure, but I do know that it’s gone so viral even Sony has embraced it.
So, the nearest theaters for me to even attempt to experience this are in Jacksonville and Atlanta. Much like how I would have to go to Jacksonville and Atlanta to play Smash Bros WiiU at a Best Buy. I’ll pass on both.
Personally, Sony should have just partnered with Target, Walmart, and Gamestop to do something similar with what Nintendo and Best Buy have done last year: have playable demos of games that are at E3.