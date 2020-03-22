Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is not having it when it comes to celebrities flaking on social distancing orders during a pandemic. The actress shared a video on Instagram over the weekend where she criticized those who value “freedom” over protecting vulnerable populations that may be severely impacted by COVID-19.

The video came after another actress, Evangeline Lilly, faced backlash for not taking social distancing measures and showed herself going about “business as usual” while others are locking down. Turner posted a video from her kitchen along with Joe Jonas and criticized those who valued their freedom over the need to protect others.

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

“Stay inside. Don’t be f*cking stupid, even if you count your ‘freedom’ over, I don’t know, what is it, your health.” Turner said. “I don’t give a F about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys.”

It wasn’t necessarily a direct critique of Lilly, but it did take a swipe at the “freedom” Lilly boasted about earlier in the week. The seriousness of the message was clear despite the hilarious facial modulation done in the Instagram video. And it also came amid the news that actress Demi Mazar tested positive for coronavirus. She shared an update on Instagram and stressed she is OK and reinforced the need to keep others safe and away from those who are carrying the virus.

Turner and her celebrity husband are the latest to stress the need to social distance despite the mental strain it has had on many, as the impacts the attempt to flatten the curve will have on the virus and its spread will not be fully seen until much later.