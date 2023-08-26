Donald Trump’s base may find his historic mugshot weirdly erotic, but not everyone’s seeing his fourth indictment as a win. When the former president showed up for his latest arraignment, one detail jumped out to many: He reported his weight as only 215 pounds. He’s (according to him!) 6’3”, which means he’s technically overweight. But that’s still fewer pounds than many anticipated. Indeed, someone who’s reluctantly shared a bed with him is also calling bull.

Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin 😂! I'm not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 25, 2023

“Mmmkay! And I’m 110lbs and a virgin!” tweeted Stormy Daniels, the porn star and alleged recipient of a Trump hush money payment. “I’m not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them.”

As it happens, Daniels is one of the people responsible for Trump’s first indictment. Back in March he was charged with 34 counts relating to falsifying business records, some involving alleged payments to people he wanted to keep quiet ahead of his 2016 presidential run.

But that was almost half a year ago. Since then Trump’s racked up three more indictments, for a total of 91 charges. Has being an alleged crook caused the alleged party of law and order to turn on him? Of course not! In fact it’s so helped his polls that he openly asked for a fourth indictment. Has getting his wish made him happy? You bet your ass it hasn’t.