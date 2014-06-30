Supreme Court Rules That Hobby Lobby Can Deny Birth Control To Employees. Twitter Reacts Accordingly.

By now you’re probably well aware that the Supreme Court of the United States voted 5-4 in favor of Hobby Lobby in perhaps the most important case of the current term, as it determined that corporations can’t be required by law to provide coverage for birth control if their religious beliefs equate such medications with abortion. Perhaps you’ve spent the better part of the last hour reading as many articles about the decision as your little eyeballs can handle, or you’ve simply been overwhelmed with the scorching opinions of your friends on Facebook. Or maybe you’ve even been reading the actual case and the highlights of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 35-page opposition to the ruling.
Naturally, a lot of people on Twitter are handling this ruling in one of two ways – freaking the f*ck out and insulting everyone who disagrees with them or by making fun of it all. That first way is a terrifying reminder of how social media is destroying us, so let’s go with the second one instead. And boy did people have jokes today.
And even Bobby Jindal, the Governor of Louisiana, likes to get in on the jokes.
However, I think this one will serve as a stop sign before I fall into a wormhole of the really dark Tweets.
Corporations can now choose a religion. I for one welcome Pope Pfizer I as my spiritual leader and source of boner pills!
When I see SCOTUS, I now think SCROTUS
Supreme Court: Corporations are people.
Public: What about women?
Supreme Court: LOLRECESS
Great idea. Don’t cover birth control, people have babies, now they have dependents on their insurance policies. That’ll really save you in the long run!
They could just pull a Wal-Mart and have them go on the state medicaid rolls.
They cover 17 kinds of birth control. So I think it’ll be ok
Really? And where did you get your PhD, Staub?
& a lot of companies don’t cover infertility treatments. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
Hobby Lobby has no problems with paying for their employees’ vasectomies. They only don’t like vaginas.
They probably cover boner pills, too.
Hobby Lobby spokesperson: “Frankly, we believe any illness, pregnancy, or accident is the will of God and going to a ‘doctor,’ or ‘hospital’ is Satanic meddling with God’s plan. We do, however, provide free leather straps for our employees to bite on if they are in severe pain.”
Slippery slope. Now my company doesn’tt have to cover blood transfusions because its a Jehovah’s Witness based organization.
And we can fire you for getting pregnant out of wedlock or living with a man in sin or being gay.
but the slippery slope is a logical fallacy, its like saying since we allowed interracial marriage and then gay marriage whats next? men children marriage or man animal marriage? see?
are contraceptives crazy expensive in the US? I mean they’re at the most $30 here (for birth control pills) condoms are like $9 for a box of 3, should I start a silk road type website to traffic birth control into the USA?
No they are not expensive here
And you can get it for less at your local PP clinic.
Birth control can vary from $30 to $150 depending on what type you use. Some people can’t take the pill and so have to rely on the patch, the ring, or injections which all vary in price.
“It bears note in this regard that the cost of an IUD is nearly equivalent to a month’s full-time pay for workers earning the minimum wage.”
From RBG’s dissent
Wow. Ones expensive. If only there literally dozens of other options….
@Staubachlvr
Yes and Hobby Lobby will only cover 16 types of birth control, not the 4 that everyone is screaming about.
Also, Plan B is over the counter and most plans dropped it awhile ago, and that’s their main compliant, so it didn’t even matter anyway.
@Staubachlvr Your argument is flawed because there isn’t one birth control that universally works with every woman. The reason there’s so many options is because a lot of the options either don’t work effectively or have horrific side effects for individuals (I had a friend who had a goddamn stroke from one brand). Women can’t always just go with the cheaper one. Try educating yourself before you get uppity with others, you might even be mistaken for someone with a functioning brain!
@The FlattestEric. You’re absolutely correct. Some women can’t take certain kinds. My girlfriend had that problem with the first kind her doctor put her on, and had to try a few kinds before finding the safest one for her. As for my argument you take issue with, I’m confused. How does “Plan B is over the counter” translate into me talking about one size fits all birth control? And considering Hobby Lobby covers 17 different over contraceptives it seems they also understand this point.
Are you sure it was your friend who had the stroke and not you?
Assholes who are not doctors, please STFU. Some women can’t take the pill. Some women are fucking raped and need Plan B. So until you and your “deeply held religious beliefs” are faced with an actual unexpected pregnancy, please, pretty please, with sugar on top, go fuck yourselves.
Who said they were religious? No one is denying these women Plan B. They can still buy it OTC. Most plans don’t even fucking cover it anyway. So how about instead of being a self righteous prick who doesn’t understand how pharmacies work, how about you STFU?
That’s funny…Hobby Lobby covered Plan B for years until President Black Guy said they had too. Wonder why that was…
You don’t see how this is a discriminatory practice?
And again, this can lead to challenges to anti-discrimination laws. Because we’ve now established that a corporation’s religious beliefs overrides LAW.
The problem is this sets a precedent for other corporations to do the same thing as a cost saving measure despite their actual religious convictions.
Also, from the dissent:
“Would the exemption…extend to employers with religiously grounded objections to blood transfusions (Jehovah’s Witnesses); antidepressants (Scientologists); medications derived from pigs, including anesthesia, intravenous fluids, and pills coated with gelatin (certain Muslims, Jews, and Hindus); and vaccinations[?]…Not much help there for the lower courts bound by today’s decision.”
there are so many stupid fucking people in this country
Except they specifically addressed those issues. Today’s ruling only applies to small owned corporations and only applies to the birth control mandate. So each of those you brought up above would have to challenge their way through the court and have their own decision
Perhaps.
And they now have valid legal arguments to do so. Possibly indisputable legal arguments.
Ah, the good times are back, men deciding about women’s health.
Nothing like Uproxx to make stupid something that is a very complex social issue. Just rag on religion right? Funny, I don’t see anything about the abuse women face in Islamic states here. It must not be important since it does not deal with upwardly mobile white people.
Or it might not have anything to fucking do with the topic?
if it happened in america then it’s going to affect the Styrofoam crafters and model airplane builders that frequent these uproxx forums..
Funny, I don’t see anything about the abuse women face in Islamic states here
Oh, did the Supreme Court rule on that today too?
@TFBuckFutter: In a nation of “Laws,” sometimes those laws run afoul of the US Constitution, as it did here. The Catholic Church for instance shouldn’t have to pay for contraception for its employees when contraception is a sin. You and I may disagree with the Catholic Church. But the First Amendment is a pretty big deal and it and those other little pesky Amendments in the Bill of Rights have overturned plenty of laws throughout this Nation’s history.
Laws are not based on religion.
This is the exact same argument Rastafarians tried to use to circumvent pot laws.
Holding laws in higher regard than religion is the only thing that separates us from the Middle East.
Dude, the Constitution is the HIGHEST LAW of the land. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;” Here, the Court found that the Affordable Healthcare Act (passed by Congress and signed into law by the President) did just that.
And the wonderful thing is that Hobby Lobby is not a slave labor camp where people are forced to work there. People can choose to work there or not. And if you’ve ever been, I assure you that a large part of the employment force are incapable of conceiving children anyway.
So you’re claiming a slippery slope? Isn’t that the same idiotic argument people use to say why we shouldn’t have gay marriage, because it’ll lead to people marrying horses and crap? Except it won’t because there’s a difference between the two, just like there’s a difference between Hobby Lobby not covering one or two forms of birth control and denying people necessary medicine
Slippery slope arguments are valid when they are logical and the end result isn’t asinine.
Yes. And corporations denying people blood transfusions and needed medicine because of Allah or Xenu is fucking asinine and no court would go for it. So, invalid
@Stabachlvr you’re arguing your point against a supreme court justice who wrote that in her dissent. It is absolutely 100% valid because certain religions believe those go against their religious values (and they are not fringe religions either).
@DarthBile So, explain how this is not a discriminatory act. Explain how this exemption can’t be used to argue against serving gays or lesbians, or muslims or Jews.
Religious values don’t trump all. And your point about people going to work elsewhere….I will counter that by saying if Hobby Lobby feels that following THE LAW infringes on their values, they are free to stop engaging in FOR PROFIT COMMERCE.
I could say the original law is discriminatory because it takes away my right to exercise my religion. And Catholics aren’t in a for-profit business (they are explicitly non-profit) so entering the stream of commerce doesn’t diminish the exercise of your rights under the First Amendment.
Also, I don’t see it anywhere in the ACA where a man gets free birth control, just women. So, yeah, the law is discriminating against me because I don’t get free birth control but women do. Thus, I do not derive the economic benefit a female is getting and that’s discriminatory.
The law also discriminates against women who can’t conceive due to inability or age because they cannot benefit from the law where other fertile women can.
Finally, nowhere in hell does the Constitution say “woman shall be given the right to the birth control of their choice paid for by their employer.” The moment that it does, you may have a point to argue, but the law on its face violates the First Amendment of the Constitution by forcing an individual (and yes companies are individuals) to pay for something that violates it’s religious beliefs.
Of course you derive the economic benefit if women are on birth control. As soon as a birth control pill for men is readily available it will obviously be covered by insurance.
You’re just off the rails nuts now. But it’s been fun.
“(and yes companies are individuals)” Fox News needs you back on their site.
Also worth mentioning that a guy who once took part in a goddamn exorcism has the balls to make any kind of joke about anything relating to religion.
[www.motherjones.com]
You’re right my bad. How dare I disagree with the brilliant woman who told Egypt the US constituion wasn’t that great and they should look to South Africa as an example. My bad
Hahahaha. Good lord what a silly misinterpretation of an incident.
Suggesting recently constructed Constitutions may hold more relevance today than one written 240+ years ago must have been a real kick in your nationalistic prideballs, huh?
“I would not look to the U.S. Constitution, if I were drafting a Constitution in the year 2012. I might look at the Constitution of South Africa. That was a deliberate attempt to have a fundamental instrument of government that embraced basic human rights, had an independent judiciary. … It really is, I think, a great piece of work that was done. Much more recent than the U.S. Constitution.”
SHE HATES MURICA DERPADERPA
But yes.
You’re much smarter and insightful than Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Never said that. Just that just because she’s a Supreme Court justice doesn’t make her the end all to be all
It makes her point valid. It makes her point beyond valid.
You said “Yes. And corporations denying people blood transfusions and needed medicine because of Allah or Xenu is fucking asinine and no court would go for it. So, invalid”
The concerns she lays out are legitimate, rational concerns (not the least of which is the point that this decision ties lower court’s hands if these cases are brought before them) based on possible scenarios.
It’s not hyperbolic, illogical bullshit like “men marrying men will lead to children marrying stuffed animals.”
BUT WE CANT HAVE CONTRACEPTION BECAUSE JESUS…..
Thank God. “It’s not my boss’ business… But he should pay for my birth control.” You really show your true hateful colors today.
God you really don’t get it. It’s sad how this gets twisted. RU486 is a post intercourse abortion pill. It’s not a god damned medical necessity for women who have issues with hormone levels, etc. It’s a “holy shit I should have just blown the guy, why did I get so drunk.” Pill. Please spare me the undying hand wringing about men making decisions for women. The other company in this case is damned Mennonites company. This isn’t f#@$@# Apple or Halliburton. You don’t get more religious established based business than that. Go back to reading Hillary’s non selling book and leave the grown up understanding of the nuance of Equal Protection Clause to the grown ups. Kagan didn’t get get the damned law right in her dissent which is even more hilarious. The law doesn’t mandate birth control, it put a clause in that lets ONE FUCKING PERSON determine what drugs to add. How screwed up is a law that allows ONE PERSON to determine the fate of certain mandated drugs. Idiots. Thank God there was ZERO discussion before this bill passed. Otherwise we might get actual dialogue on issues JUST LIKE THIS. This case should have never gotten this far because the law should have allowed companies to state up front what they won’t pay for and allow individuals to say “well I like to go out and get all kinds of screwed up and need an abortion pill, so I guess I won’t sell craft pipe cleaners and go sell Starbucks instead.
“Thank God there was ZERO discussion before this bill passed.”
I’m assuming you don’t read much or watch the news… ever.
Rape. Hey, look, your ignorant argument is now invalid. BTW, if your religion cannot withstand the sex lives of people who don’t abide by your brand of Skyfather-approved behavior, go fuck off to Somalia. You’ll fit right in.
As soon as the individuals who establish these religious based corporations take on the liabilities as individuals should they get the religious freedom protections of individuals. Oh, what’s that? They want to use a construct of the government to protect individuals from potential liabilities and to make commerce more efficient when it benefits them, but when it doesn’t, they want to be treated as if it was an individual? Hypocrisy? Religion? GTFO
Otto quoting Mother Jones…. what, would HUFFPO not Google?
And teens are the real consumers of RU486…riiiiight. Idiots.
