Supreme Court Rules That Hobby Lobby Can Deny Birth Control To Employees. Twitter Reacts Accordingly.

06.30.14
By now you’re probably well aware that the Supreme Court of the United States voted 5-4 in favor of Hobby Lobby in perhaps the most important case of the current term, as it determined that corporations can’t be required by law to provide coverage for birth control if their religious beliefs equate such medications with abortion. Perhaps you’ve spent the better part of the last hour reading as many articles about the decision as your little eyeballs can handle, or you’ve simply been overwhelmed with the scorching opinions of your friends on Facebook. Or maybe you’ve even been reading the actual case and the highlights of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 35-page opposition to the ruling.

Naturally, a lot of people on Twitter are handling this ruling in one of two ways – freaking the f*ck out and insulting everyone who disagrees with them or by making fun of it all. That first way is a terrifying reminder of how social media is destroying us, so let’s go with the second one instead. And boy did people have jokes today.

And even Bobby Jindal, the Governor of Louisiana, likes to get in on the jokes.

However, I think this one will serve as a stop sign before I fall into a wormhole of the really dark Tweets.

