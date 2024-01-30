In her free time, when she’s not starring in hit TV shows and movies or having an existential breakdown while eating spicy wings, Sydney Sweeney likes to restore vintages cars. She even has a TikTok account dedicated to her passion.

“Anyone can go buy a brand-new car, but not everyone can have something rare that has history,” the Emmy nominee told Cosmopolitan in 2022. “In quarantine, my creative juices were overflowing. I was very bored and I got addicted to going to auction sites for cars. I wanted a Bronco so badly. But I wanted to build one so that when I drove it and people said ‘cool car,’ I could be like ‘yeah, thanks’ and know I made it.”

You can now win one of Sweeney’s cool cars.

The actress teamed up with Ford to give away a 2024 Ford Mustang GT (her “dream vehicle”) that she helped design. The robin’s-egg blue vehicle is described as “a blend of retro charm and a modern aesthetic, and incorporates her unique personal style through customized textures, embellishments, and other details,” including Sweeney’s signature on the car’s engine.

It looks pretty cool!

Want to prevent the car from going to some juiced-up muscle bro who tells everyone that he knows Sydney Sweeney (“no, really, she signed my car”) even though he’s never met her? Here’s how: participants can enter the contest, which “aims to celebrate those who defy stereotypes to pursue their passions,” by sharing their stores on Ford’s Instagram or TikTok pages. You can learn more here.