Below, you’ll find information about season three, including the plot, cast, and release date for HBO’s second most-watched show of the past 20 years, behind only Game of Thrones. Euphoria is also “the most-tweeted about TV show of the decade so far” in the United States. It really has been awhile: they were still called tweets at the time of the season two finale.

The last new episode of HBO ‘s Euphoria aired in February 2022, back when Max was still HBO Max. What a time to be alive. Since then, much of the cast — including Sydney Sweeney , Jacob Elordi , and Hunter Schafer — has gone to become acclaimed movie stars ( Zendaya , who has a big year ahead of her, already was one). What does that mean for season three of the Emmy-winning high school-set show? There’s a lot we don’t know, but here’s what we do.

Plot

Will Zendaya and Jacob Elordi be the least convincing high school students (age-wise) since Stockard Channing and Jeff Conaway in Grease? Probably not. “I hope it’s soon,” the tall SNL host and Priscilla star told Jimmy Fallon when asked about when the show will resume filming, “or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something.” He added, “I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit.”

Creator Sam Levinson hasn’t said much about the plot for season three, other than he sees it as a “film noir” and that he wants to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya (who is also a producer for the show and will “probably” direct an episode) is excited to “explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look.” She continued, “But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be. What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that.”

Cast

One of the challenges for season three is working around the cast’s busy schedules. But assuming HBO can work its magic (otherwise, don’t expect many scenes with multiple characters in the same shot), Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, Nika King, Eric Dane, and Colman Domingo (who joked season three will be set in a nursing home) will star in the new season. The cast members who won’t return are Angus Cloud, who tragically passed away from an overdose last year, and Barbie Ferreira, who left the show because she didn’t want to play “the fat best friend.” It also sounds like Dominic Fike won’t be back (although maybe?).