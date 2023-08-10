Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney quickly became known beyond the HBO Sam Levinson series. There was her discomfort-inducing The White Lotus character and a recent dramatic turn on HBO’s Reality. Soon, she’ll appear in an R-rated rom com with Glen Powell and Madame Web for Sony. And then there’s the whole MAGA family controversy, which Sweeney recently discussed in a Variety profile.

In that same deep-dive piece, Sweeney reveals how her prolific career has actually delayed her from realizing what she once thought was a life dream, but she’s good with it. During a portion of the Variety interview, Sweeney discusses her soon-to-be thriller with movie mom Julianne Moore. Unsurprisingly, the two actresses bonded, and Sweeney admits that she would like to achieve longevity like Moore, and part of that is finding “a really healthy balance.” Cue the revelation of changed plans:

“I always thought I’d have a kid by now. I always wanted to be a young mom. I love acting, I love the business, I love producing, I love all of it. But what’s the point if I’m not getting to share it with a family?” A smile breaks through, and Sweeney’s voice turns whimsical. “The time will come, and I’ll have four kids. And they will come with me everywhere and be my best friends.”

For sure, Sydney is only 25, and she’s got ample time for the family thing. At least she realizes that a “healthy balance” is needed, which is the first step to a truly happy life. (Also, go watch Reality if you haven’t done so already.) The rest of the profile is well worth reading over at Variety.