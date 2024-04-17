Not everyone is convinced by Sydney Sweeney‘s rise to the A list.

Producer Carol Baum, whose work includes Kicking and Screaming, Father of the Bride, and the pre-TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, claimed that the actress is “isn’t pretty” and “can’t act.” She made the comments during a discussion with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin at a screening of David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers last week, according to the Daily Mail.

“I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie because I wanted to watch it,” Baum said about Anyone But You, Sweeney’s romantic comedy with Glen Powell. “I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this movie — [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other.” She continued:

Referencing the producing class she teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, Baum added: “I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer but then the question was asked, ‘Well if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?’ I said, “Well that’s a really good question… that’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.”

Sweeney has been outspoken about people not taking her seriously as an actor because they’re too focused on… you know. “The White Lotus has been a completely different kind of turning point,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2022. “I don’t think as many people took me seriously in Euphoria because I took my shirt off. With The White Lotus, all of a sudden, all these people came out of the woodwork like, ‘You’re the most amazing…’ and I’m like, ‘But I went through the craziest emotional roller coaster in Euphoria.’ So, thanks?”

Sweeney’s fans came to her defense on social media:

“Why are people so mean to Sydney Sweeney? Just stop it.” — @FilmMomatic

“me if i were blind” — @ZoeRoseBryant