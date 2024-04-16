When Will Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’ Arrive On Digital?

If you missed the devilishly low price of $6.66 to watch Sydney Sweeney in Immaculate, you’re in luck.

The horror movie and surprise box office hit for Neon, which was directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel, is available for digital purchase and rental on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Fandango At Home starting, well, today. A Blu-Ray and DVD release will follow on June 11.

“Originally the script was vastly different,” Sweeney told the Los Angeles Times about the origin story of the brilliantly marketed Immaculate. “Once I got my hands on it and we hired Michael, we drastically revised it so that it could fit who I am today and the world today. But the through line of the story always has stayed the same. And I think one of the reasons I loved it so much was that some of the scariest and most raw, guttural moments in this movie are in real life.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

