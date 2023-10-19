There needs to be more teaser trailers like the one for Anyone But You. It’s one minute long and doesn’t get into the plot at all, but it has Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell in various stages of undress, acting seductively with each other. (It could have used a different song, however. Maybe “Sometimes” by Britney Spears?”) They were so convincing, there were rumors that they were more than just co-stars. It’s equal opportunity eye candy: the gaze from director Will Gluck is on both Sweeney and Powell.

“It was such a blast!” Sweeney told Entertainment Tonight about filming Anyone But You. “I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun I’ve never laughed so much on a set before. I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it.”

You can watch the teaser above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Anyone But You (it’s a comedy?!?) opens in theaters on December 22.