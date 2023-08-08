Ah, Florida. When it’s not giving us the campaign flailings of Ron DeSantis, it’s regaling us with wild stories of absurd amounts of cocaine just floating in the ocean.

This time around, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor reportedly found a massive bundle of coke while on a boating trip with her family to the Florida Keys last week. According to Castor, her brother spotted a strange object “bobbing” in the water. Thanks to three decades working for the Tampa Police Department, the mayor immediately recognized the package.

“Cocaine,” she told her brother. And according to the Tampa Bay Times, it was a heck of a lot of it:

Yes, U.S. Border Patrol would later confirm: 70 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1.1 million. The family hauled the package, wrapped in layers of fraying plastic and about the size of a microwave, onto Mayor Castor’s boat, bloodied from hours of fishing. A split in the wrapping revealed tightly packed bricks individually packaged.

While a microwave-sized bundle of coke sounds like a pretty incredible find, the Miami Herald reports that Castor’s find was the fifth load of drugs to be pulled out of the waters near the Florida Keys in July. Castor wasn’t identified in the initial report, but the Tampa mayor has now been confirmed as the “recreational boater” who stumbled on the latest cache of drugs just floating in the ocean.

You can see pics of the cocaine stash below:

Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector seized 70 lbs. of cocaine that was discovered by a recreational boater in the #FloridaKeys. The drugs have an estimated street value of approx. $1.1 million dollars. #miami #florida #drugbust #Mondaymorning pic.twitter.com/etaiuwXrcK — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 24, 2023

(Via Tampa Bay Times)