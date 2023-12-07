Taylor Swift was named Person of the Year by Time earlier this week, and the worst people of the year are having a full-blown meltdown.

“Taylor Swift has a cult-like following that would drink poisoned Kool Aid for her,” the cursed X account known as End Wokeness wrote. “The next step? Politics. If you don’t think the regime has plans to weaponize her just in time for 2024, you clearly have not been paying attention.” Meanwhile, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark is bizarrely worried that “if we reach the point where Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Taylor Swift run for office together we will have truly reached full-on Idiocracy.” Maybe he should be concerned about other things, like being one of the 19 people accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia to keep Donald Trump in power.

But the wildest take to Swift’s Person of the Year selection came from Trump senior advisor / far-right goon Stephen Miller. “What’s happening with Taylor Swift is not organic,” he wrote (possibly on a phone paid for by his parents) on X. What the hell is he talking about? Does he think that all of her fans are paid by George Soros? Who knows!

But the reactions are funny:

Taylor Swift cult vs MAGA cult…bet on Swifties. https://t.co/KnJU5LjSJt — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 7, 2023

Lipstick is red,

Demagogues panic https://t.co/fOaxxBmRqF — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 6, 2023

rightwingers are going to add taylor swift to the 2024 version of this meme https://t.co/DH6K7u7kbt pic.twitter.com/CE5nm64Om4 — beer person (@CantEverDie) December 7, 2023

What's happening with Stephen Miller is not organic. https://t.co/SzHLh8OZkA pic.twitter.com/8SbbyGEJJf — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) December 7, 2023

Truly, a fight MAGA is not prepared for. https://t.co/wckVHIGoya — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 6, 2023

ngl it's fun to see this guy reduced to conspiracyposting about taylor swift https://t.co/VJhxFazY03 — catturd2.bsky.social (@thetomzone) December 7, 2023

I would very much encourage MAGA-heads to make hating Taylor Swift a big part of their 2024 argument. FAFO https://t.co/d6WBIhMhOZ — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) December 7, 2023

please focus on recovering your precious, gollum https://t.co/yWTRopqnE3 pic.twitter.com/jZKsniNcw2 — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) December 7, 2023

Unfortunately, we might be hearing about Miller, who has significant ties to white supremacists and neo-Nazis, a lot over the next four years.