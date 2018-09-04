Getty Image

Incumbent Texas Senator Ted Cruz is currently neck-and-neck in the polls with his challenger in the November midterms, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, and it’s safe to say he must be feeling the pressure. And why wouldn’t he? At 45-years-old (just an astounding-seeming two years younger than Cruz himself), O’Rourke is hip, cool, and charismatic as all get out. He skateboards! He used to be in a punk band!

And so far, Cruz’s best efforts to smear his opponent only seem to remind people how cool he is.

Maybe Beto can’t debate Ted Cruz because he already had plans… pic.twitter.com/LdqKTh3yK4 — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz really likes … soup?

At any rate, over the holiday weekend, Cruz’s campaign tweeted out the following video intended serve as a “lighthearted reminder” that sometimes O’Rourke says bad words.

A lighthearted reminder: A #LaborDay picnic is a great place to bring the kids. A Beto O’Rourke rally? Not so much… #TXSen — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2018

Hell yeah Beto is showing the f*ck up!

Except for the fact that, once again, this video was intended to trash O’Rouke by making Texans clutch their pearls, but that’s not exactly the way it comes off. As such, The Ratio was in full effect as people mocked Cruz’s video and turned it against him.

Ted Cruz and the Texas GOP have now warned voters that @BetoORourke likes to (1) eat Whataburgers, (2) drink beer, (3) play in a rock band and (4) occasionally curse. I’m sure this will all repel Texans, who are famously dainty. https://t.co/4kmuPIYrVb — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 3, 2018

In Ted Cruz’s greatest attack ad yet, he reveals that Beto O’Rourke says…“fuck” every now and again. https://t.co/revcPVuEks — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) September 3, 2018