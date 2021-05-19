Ted Cruz is a master of self-owning without intending to do so, like when The Princess Bride superfan tried to feud with Cary Elwes and, well, lost. And like when he recently went on TV to discuss the CDC on masks, and his anti-mask shenanigans came back to bite him in the butt. And like when he decided that a devastating (and deadly) ice storm in Texas was a good time to fly to sun-drenched Cancun while his constituents literally froze. Well, it seems that Ted still doesn’t get it because he thought it was a good idea to show he had a sense of humor about the Cancun fiasco.

“Awesome!” Ted tweeted about a Houston ABC News affiliate’s story about how “[t]his airline can hook you up with a cheap flight to sunny Cancun or even Las Vegas!”

Let’s just say that Ted’s decision to roast himself or “joke” or whatever he was doing didn’t go as he’d planned, unless he planned for it to backfire in his face. That’s exactly what happened, especially when people reminded Ted that the ice storm not only stopped Texas in its tracks, but the death toll, including an 11-year-old boy who perished from hypothermia, reached at least 111 and possibly more.

A child froze to death — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) May 18, 2021

Boy, 11, dies in freezing mobile home as Texas death toll mountshttps://t.co/yKYOitsOKK — Debbie (@DebbieSVA) May 18, 2021

Over 15 Texans froze to death. — SheDoesn'tDoFake (@seekupTx) May 19, 2021

Don’t think your constituents find your sense of humor appealing after you abandoned them in a time of crisis — Donnie Loves Chachi Ⓥ (@JUConnor25) May 18, 2021

The people of your state were in dire straits when you willfully abandoned them. The fact that you are joking about it confirms that you have no regrets. You are what you are, sir. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) May 18, 2021

People died, Ted. — Noah (@NoahMF) May 18, 2021

Making jokes about how you abandoned your state leading to a child freezing to death does not make it ok. — Meidas_Brandy Miller (@brandyleah1) May 18, 2021

let me speak for those of us who were without power for multiple days and say FUCK YOU. The people who had a loved one die, probably have something harsher to say. — Karen (@hamsterkaren) May 18, 2021

As of now, Ted hasn’t responded to the criticism, and if he follows his usual pattern of not speaking to his constituents on Twitter, his silence on the subject will stand.