Ted Cruz is getting eaten alive on social media after the Texas senator thought it’d be a great idea to joke about his infamous escape to Cancun while his constituents literally froze to death during a historic winter storm.

Ahead of another life-threatening freeze headed towards the Lone Star state, Cruz tweeted the following along with a GIF of Saturday Night Live parodying the Cancun scandal.

“Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe,” Cruz wrote. “And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun!”

Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe. And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun! pic.twitter.com/cgVjhbqK7b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 15, 2024

It’s safe to say the “joke” didn’t land. Cruz was instantly dragged for the tone-deaf tweet as Twitter users reminded him that people died.

“Feels a bit odd to joke about getting caught going to Mexico while your constituents froze for a week and at least 246 people died but here we are,” wrote one user.

Feels a bit odd to joke about getting caught going to Mexico while your constituents froze for a week and at least 246 people died but here we are https://t.co/oSRuQ3UKqw — Robert Downen (@RobertDownen_) January 15, 2024

“Yeah it’s hilarious that you were at a Ritz Carlton while many of your constituents literally froze to death,” another tweeted.

Yeah it's hilarious that you were at a Ritz Carlton while many of your constituents literally froze to death https://t.co/nHEvjKnqR9 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 15, 2024

“My mom was without power so long that that she had to burn bookshelves and some of her dining room chairs,” a user from Texas wrote. “I was going to risk driving 5 hours to go get her. People DIED and you thought this was appropriate.”

My mom was without power so long that that she had to burn bookshelves and some of her dining room chairs. I was going to risk driving 5 hours to go get her. People DIED and you thought this was appropriate you stupid bitch. https://t.co/OJQnC1ffud — Panic! At the Costco (@vj_burton) January 15, 2024

“Wow haha what a funny gag, Ted, hey did you know that people died during all that you cold hearted, absolute f*cking monster,” tweeted another user in what was becoming a recurring theme.

Wow haha what a funny gag, Ted, hey did you know that people died during all that you cold hearted, absolute fucking monster https://t.co/qz3tZWZs0h — Lady Emily (@GreatCheshire) January 15, 2024

You can see more reactions below:

Love to make jokes about the time millions of my constituents suffered for weeks and hundreds of them died because I got paid off by energy companies. https://t.co/lHvwuhJsKE — Daniel (@slowdrams) January 16, 2024

Ha ha get it, the joke is that he went on vacation while his constituents died https://t.co/9dSPaBNVkV — Renfamous ⭐️🔥🔔 (@renfamous) January 15, 2024

It's funny because hundreds of people died — some even froze in their beds! Lighten up, America!! https://t.co/B0woWEVZy9 — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) January 15, 2024

Shit like this is why people voted him most likely to throw a beer bottle at. He really is a shitbird. https://t.co/6V0uFgIZzO — Shannon (@shay3322) January 16, 2024

