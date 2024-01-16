Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz Received An Earful After Joking About His Cancun Vacation As Texas Gears Up For The Arctic Blast

Ted Cruz is getting eaten alive on social media after the Texas senator thought it’d be a great idea to joke about his infamous escape to Cancun while his constituents literally froze to death during a historic winter storm.

Ahead of another life-threatening freeze headed towards the Lone Star state, Cruz tweeted the following along with a GIF of Saturday Night Live parodying the Cancun scandal.

“Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe,” Cruz wrote. “And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun!”

It’s safe to say the “joke” didn’t land. Cruz was instantly dragged for the tone-deaf tweet as Twitter users reminded him that people died.

“Feels a bit odd to joke about getting caught going to Mexico while your constituents froze for a week and at least 246 people died but here we are,” wrote one user.

“Yeah it’s hilarious that you were at a Ritz Carlton while many of your constituents literally froze to death,” another tweeted.

“My mom was without power so long that that she had to burn bookshelves and some of her dining room chairs,” a user from Texas wrote. “I was going to risk driving 5 hours to go get her. People DIED and you thought this was appropriate.”

“Wow haha what a funny gag, Ted, hey did you know that people died during all that you cold hearted, absolute f*cking monster,” tweeted another user in what was becoming a recurring theme.

You can see more reactions below:

