Ted Cruz showed up to Monday’s big Sugar Bowl game sporting the burnt orange collars of the Texas Longhorns. They lost. The Washington Huskies beat the Longhorns 37-31, and Cruz was promptly blamed for the outcome.

The Texas senator has a history of showing up to sporting events wearing a team’s color, only for said team to lose. There’s already a name for it, the “Ted Cruz curse.” Naturally, the thin-skinned politician did not appreciate the curse going viral, again, and he lashed out at the media.

Via Ted Cruz on Twitter:

To all the dishonest press hacks blaming me for the Longhorn’s heartbreaking loss, ok—if you give me the WINS I’ve cheered on too! -Astros World Series 17 & 22

-SEVEN consecutive Astros ALCS

-UT 06 Rose Bowl victory over USC

-A&M beating Alabama in 21

-Rockets 94 Finals win

Of course, it doesn’t help his case that isn’t the first time the senator has had to deny the existence of a Ted Cruz curse in recent months.

Back in October 2023, Cruz flew off the handle after social media blamed him for the Houston Astros losing home games that Cruz attended. Fans even went so far as to beg him to stay home during a major game that could put the Astros in the World Series. Cruz still went, and you’ll never believe what happened.

The Astros lost.

