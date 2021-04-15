Because self-owns are his speciality, Ted Cruz spent Wednesday evening getting roasted on Twitter after he tried and failed to dunk on beloved veteran journalist Dan Rather. The former news anchor has taken on an elder statesman-like role in recent years, but he’s not above getting his hands dirty and taking a few shots when necessary. One of those shots included a dig at Cruz and his fellow Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

“When Cotton or Cruz trends on Twitter it should come with a trigger warning,” Rather tweeted, which clearly got under Cruz’s skin because he fired back at Rather a few hours later. “I’m sorry your sensitive soul is triggered,” the Florida senator snapped back. “You’ve spent 60 years being a professional liar.”

I’m sorry your sensitive soul is triggered. You’ve spent 60 years being a professional liar. https://t.co/mC6Qg2x3WO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 15, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Rather has become a beloved and soothing presence during the tumultuous years of the Trump administration, so it didn’t take long for people to come out of the woodwork to put Cruz in his place.

You aren't fit to shine the shoes of Dan Rather, you cowardly, treasonous POS. Even your kids hate you. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 15, 2021

Then lied about why. Twice. — Vince Guglietti (@VGuglietti) April 15, 2021

Ted, you just have a masochistic arrogance that is delicious to watch unfurl. How was Cancun? — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) April 15, 2021

Texas will always remember Dan Rather, but once you are out of office you will quickly be forgotten. — Mike C! (@HiIamMikeC) April 15, 2021

Hey be a little more fair. Ted is in the Cancun Getaways Hall of Fame. — For Real Though comix (@frtcomix) April 15, 2021

At this point, Cruz should be used to getting stomped on every time he tweets. Not even two days ago, he got called out by Lebron James after trying to take a shot at Michael Vick PSA for voting rights. He’s also been the recent target of former Speaker of the House John Boehner, who’s been dropping profanity laced remarks about Cruz throughout his entire book tour, which has already caused the Florida senator to lash out. Naturally, Cruz’s outburst didn’t stop Boehner, who later dropped by The View to call his rival “Lucifer in the flesh.”

