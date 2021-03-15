Tucker Carlson sparked a fierce response from military officials and the Pentagon spokesperson, and Ted Cruz thinks everyone’s being mean. That sounds about right for a senator who helped to incite an insurrection to try to keep a bully-president in office, but here we go, so let’s do a quick recap.

Last week, Tucker actually may have gone too far by ridiculed women in combat while declaring, “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.” Prominent members of the military community (including several officials — General Paul Funk, Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, and Major General Patrick Donahoe, and Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General John B. Richardson IV — and the Pentagon spokesperson) pushed back hard against Tucker. They weren’t alone, either, and the anger wasn’t at all confined to people of a particular political persuasion. Joe Walsh declared, “Every woman in the military I’ve ever met could absolutely kick Tucker Carlson’s ass.” And Senator Tammy Duckworth (a Purple Heart recipient and Iraqi War vet who lost both legs in combat) told Tucker to f*ck off before reheating her criticism of how he questioned her patriotism.

Well, Ted Cruz is here for Tucker, and he’s demanding a probe into whether or not the military is bullying the Fox News host. Naturally, Ted suggests that President Biden has something to do with this “campaign,” for which Ted believes, “Officials in uniform are being used.” Ted even fired off a letter to U.S. Secretary Of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions,” Cruz tweeted. “Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it.”

The letter’s actually kind of amazing. Ted is accusing the military of “systematic, public attacks against television host Tucker Carlson” and picking a political side (by responding to Tucker’s mocking of pregnant women who are brave enough to serve active duty). This makes Ted feel “deeply concerned about what it portends for the direction that you and President Biden intend to move the military.”

The Not-Zodiac-Killer wasn’t done yet. “This spectacle risks politicizing the military after several centuries of efforts to keep military officials out of domestic affairs,” he wrote in his letter. “This kind of behaviour, while perhaps typical in a military-controlled Third World country, is completely unacceptable in the United States of America.”

Lloyd Austin probably has more than enough on his plate already than to deal with a senator who thinks that a Fox News host is being bullied for gleefully trashing female soldiers on-air, but who knows, maybe we’ll actually see a response?