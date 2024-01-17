Ted Cruz has been emasculated by Donald Trump yet again.

On Tuesday, the Texas senator officially endorsed Trump for president. “I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States. I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically,” he told host Sean Hannity on Fox News. “[Iowa] was a dominating victory for Donald Trump. I’ve got to say, there’s no place like the Iowa caucuses. I know it intimately. The men and women of Iowa, they take their responsibility incredibly seriously. They scrutinize the candidates.” Cruz won the Iowa caucus over Trump in 2016, which is the last time he didn’t take an L to the big man.

Trump takes a sick (and — the worst person, great point, etc. — very funny) pride in belittling Cruz as much as possible. He’s called Ted “worse than Hillary [Clinton]” and the “single biggest liar,” insulted his wife Heidi, and accused his father of helping with the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Cruz, in turn, said Trump is a “a sniveling coward” and “a pathological liar,” and that he’s “not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and attack my father.”

But that was then — now that Trump thinks Cruz “shouldn’t even exist,” the Cancun-cavorting senator is willing to bend the knee.

Let’s see how that’s going over!

Ted Cruz just endorsed Donald Trump for president (again).

Here he is in 2016, speaking the truth — the last time he may have ever done so.

If you looked up craven cuckhold in the dictionary, you’d find a photo of Ted.

Fucking coward.pic.twitter.com/yqGjsvnIGx — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 17, 2024

How spineless is Ted Cruz? Trump accused his father of being in the grassy knoll and called his wife ugly. Cruz is still tripping over himself to endorse. https://t.co/8fBe2VXXPi — Matt Corridoni (@mattcorridoni) January 17, 2024

Ted Cruz’s last endorsement was of the Dallas Cowboys. Will end the same way. https://t.co/xC42PtXK6R — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) January 17, 2024

TFW Trump accuses you of stealing an election, your father of murdering a president, and your wife of being ugly https://t.co/DwyQ0QZkfH — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 17, 2024

There is no man on earth quite as pathetic as Ted Cruz. https://t.co/jj6UvR0Qob — Sara Cress 😎 (@saracress) January 17, 2024

(Via Fox News)