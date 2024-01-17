donald trump ted cruz
Ted Cruz Is Being Called ‘Pathetic’ For Endorsing Trump After All The Times He’s Been Humiliated By The Former President

Ted Cruz has been emasculated by Donald Trump yet again.

On Tuesday, the Texas senator officially endorsed Trump for president. “I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States. I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically,” he told host Sean Hannity on Fox News. “[Iowa] was a dominating victory for Donald Trump. I’ve got to say, there’s no place like the Iowa caucuses. I know it intimately. The men and women of Iowa, they take their responsibility incredibly seriously. They scrutinize the candidates.” Cruz won the Iowa caucus over Trump in 2016, which is the last time he didn’t take an L to the big man.

Trump takes a sick (and — the worst person, great point, etc. — very funny) pride in belittling Cruz as much as possible. He’s called Ted “worse than Hillary [Clinton]” and the “single biggest liar,” insulted his wife Heidi, and accused his father of helping with the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Cruz, in turn, said Trump is a “a sniveling coward” and “a pathological liar,” and that he’s “not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and attack my father.”

But that was then — now that Trump thinks Cruz “shouldn’t even exist,” the Cancun-cavorting senator is willing to bend the knee.

Let’s see how that’s going over!

