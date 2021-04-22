‘Fat Wolverine’ Is Trending Because Ted Cruz

Thanks to his latest gaslighting press conference, one of Ted Cruz‘s more brutal nicknames has resurfaced and is already trending on Twitter. While standing outside of the Capitol on Thursday morning, Cruz bemoaned reported efforts by Democrats to expand the Supreme Court, which he actually tried to claim with a straight face that manipulating the court is something that Republicans would never do. (They have. Several times.) “You didn’t see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game,” Cruz told reporters. “You didn’t see us try to pack the court.”

Not one to miss a golden opportunity to dunk on Cruz, political consultant Rick Wilson blasted the Republican senator’s hypocrisy with a Marvel-themed insult: “Fat Wolverine doesn’t understand that reality has all the receipts.”

As for the receipts that Wilson speaks of, here are just a few examples of Republicans gaming the Supreme Court nomination process over the years. Via The Daily Beast:

Cruz and other Republican senators, of course, held up then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland for nearly a year in hopes to carry it over to a Republican administration. (This ultimately resulted in Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation in 2017.) At the same time, Republicans ignored their own precedent of confirming election-year Supreme Court justices when they rammed through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination just a week before the 2020 election.

In fact, Cruz personally threatened to block any nominations to the ninth seat (that ultimately went to Gorsuch) if Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election, so maybe Cruz should put his claws back in on this one.

