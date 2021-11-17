President Joe Biden plans to spend Thanksgiving with his family in Nantucket, a small island off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and the inspiration for a limerick that dates back to at least the early 1900s. There’s many different versions of the dirty poem, but they all begin the same way, “There once was a man from Nantucket…”

That’s also what Ted Cruz tweeted when he saw where the president will celebrate the holiday next week. It was a confusing reply because, as many on Twitter pointed out, the Texas senator is implying that Biden is the man from Nantucket and therefore has a… how to put this? Remember what Shailene Woodley said about Aaron Rodgers? That.

“Does Ted Cruz know what the man from Nantucket limerick is about? Because he basically tweeted that Joe Biden has big d*ck energy,” @AngryBlackLady tweeted. “I just feel like that’s probably not the message he was going for. Poor little f*cker is not funny and he tries so hard.” @renegadecut added, “Nothing to see here, everyone. It’s only Senator Ted Cruz implying that the President is so well-endowed that he can suck his own d*ck.” Others wondered, doesn’t Ted Cruz have better things to do than tweet dirty jokes about the president? And some replied with limericks of their own.

Ted Cruz criticizes Biden for going to Nantucket for Thanksgiving Cruz fled to the Ritz in Cancun amid a deadly power grid failure, left his dog to freeze, blamed his daughters, incited the insurrectionists, attacked Big Bird, blocked nat’l security noms Big Turd has no shame — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 16, 2021

There once was a man from Texas

Once things got tough he left us

He fled all the way to Cancun

I hope he's voted out of Congress soon https://t.co/qnWRfPXY7M — Matt Derda (@MattDerdaMusic) November 16, 2021

Who didn’t run off to Cancun while his state kicked the bucket.

Because unlike old’ Ted

His decency was more than a shred

And sniveling cowards from Texas can suck it. https://t.co/cYKfGuEbKd — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) November 16, 2021

A loathsome old fellow named Ted

Loved Donald, a creep who once said,

“Your wife’s face is whack,

Your papa killed Jack,”

And Cruz followed wherever he led. https://t.co/zTKlXvUTok — Bill Prady (Taylor's Version) (@billprady) November 17, 2021

There once was a man who ran off to Cancun who frequently shows he is a buffoon. He spends zero time doing his work and constantly resembles a jerk. For all us Texans he can’t be gone too soon. https://t.co/C6ItueGGBU — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2021

As Ted Cruz saw bad weather and ducked it.

To Cancun he then flew

While his district froze blue

And he looked at his dog and said f**k it. https://t.co/LUqETAEP1H — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) November 17, 2021

There once was a Republican goon

When it snowed he skipped off to Cancun

He kept smiling smugly

As Trump called his wife ugly

He'll be President when I land on the moon https://t.co/sFcVOqRalB — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 17, 2021

There once was a man named Ted Cruz

Who crawled around licking Trump’s shoes

He’ll go back on his word

And pick on Big Bird

Because he’s a pathetic traitorous cooze #TurdCruz https://t.co/fyU6n24KaC — Tara Dublin (Taylor's Version) (@taradublinrocks) November 16, 2021

At least he’s not tweeting about Big Bird anymore?