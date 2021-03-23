Senator Ted Cruz never misses a chance to speak out against gun control and digs the Second Amendment. He does so to such a degree that (as seen above) he held a 2015 campaign event (during the presidential primary race) at an Iowa gun shop and range. Before he ascended to Congress (and abandoned freezing Texas constituents while fleeing to Cancun), Cruz served as an NRA lawyer, and he believes that gun control is tantamount to government tyranny. He’s still somehow one of the first to offer empty “thoughts and prayers” tweets after a mass shooting, and after the second headline-making mass shooting in less than a week, Cruz is already arguing against gun control laws in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence.

Monday saw a still-unidentified (to the public, though the man remains in police custody) gunman open fire in a Boulder, Colorado grocery store and kill ten people (including one police officer). Cruz’s immediate position is that Congress shouldn’t even consider passing gun control laws (apparently, not even on AR-15s) because that only “makes it worse.” In the below video from The Recount, Cruz declares, “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater.” He added, “Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens… it makes it worse.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during gun violence hearing: “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater … Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens … it makes it worse.” pic.twitter.com/yXUHsiOPhq — The Recount (@therecount) March 23, 2021

Via this clip from the Washington Examiner, Cruz continued to push for some sort of action, including mysterious gun laws (targeting felons and the mentally ill) that he supports, which he insists will not “scapegoat innocent, law-abiding citizens” like he claims that Democrats want to do with gun-control laws. Cruz goes on to claim that guns are used by private citizens to defend their own safety, during at least a million instances per year in the United States. He railed against “the Democrats who want to take away guns from those potential victims would create more victims of crimes, not less.” He further stated that “I don’t apologize for thoughts or prayers … and the contempt of Democrats for prayers is an odd sociological thing.”

"The Democrats who want to take away the guns from those potential victims would create more victims of crimes, not less… Thoughts and prayers alone are not enough. We need action." Sen @TedCruz calls for new gun laws that don't "scapegoat innocent, law-abiding citizens." pic.twitter.com/Byl8Z3u9p9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 23, 2021

Well, people weren’t here for Ted claiming that doing something somehow “makes it worse” while suggesting that doing nothing (even considering that the NRA recently blocked an AR-15 ban in Boulder) will somehow work miracles.

Ted Cruz math: Doing something = making it worse

Doing nothing = making it better https://t.co/R8XD4JeSAD — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) March 23, 2021

mass murderers are not law abiding citizens, Cruz — 💛✨𝔰𝔲𝔫𝔰𝔥𝔦𝔫𝔢 𝔦𝔡𝔦𝔬𝔱✨💛 (@quinnnz0) March 23, 2021

How can it possibly make it worse? — Nic 💙 (@NicolaFerris) March 23, 2021

Thoughts & prayers to anyone who has to deal with this sniveling idiot on a daily basis pic.twitter.com/YI1iscceTR — Sol.Ray (@SoleilSunray) March 23, 2021

Why doesn’t anyone stand up and say, “Senator Cruz or any other one of you anti gun control, give us your solutions. Tell Americans why you approve of these shootings”. — tina newman (@tinaweit) March 23, 2021

Don’t believe many have proposed taking away guns that were purchased legally. An immediate course of action would be stopping the sale of AR-15s, which can be done, as there are numerous weapons we can’t own. But GOP won’t even discuss that — Smocking Liddle’ Jenius (@JPfromBuff) March 23, 2021

Democrats don't want to take guns away from law abiding citizens. We don't want the wrong folks to have access to high powered killing machines. Why is this so damn hard to comprehend? — Nebraska! Quite a Judicial Thinking Place! (@KirstenKinder) March 23, 2021

For the record, Cruz has bragged about his role in blocking gun-control legislation in response to the Sandy Hook massacre. “There’s a reason when Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer came after our right to keep and bear arms, that I led the opposition,” Cruz previously declared. “Along with millions of Americans, we defeated that gun control legislation.” And people aren’t going to forget it…