Ted Cruz is not great at movie references. He completely bungled the meaning of Watchmen while attempting to slam “rabid environmentalists” as the true supervillains. Yet he can’t help himself, even while quoting one of his very favorite movies, The Princess Bride, while engaging in a highly entertaining feud with Cary Elwes, who infamously portrayed Westley. Alas, Ted was crushed when the film’s cast reunited to raise dollars for Democrats, and he was undoubtedly not happy when Elwes declared himself to be a non-fan of Cruz.

“How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you?” Elwes previously tweeted at Cruz. “#inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS.” Ouch. Well, given that Ted loves The Princess Bride, it’s no surprise that he also enjoys quoting a similarly-quotable franchise, that of Monty Python. He decided to tweet a GIF from The Holy Grail (the “run away” moment) while criticizing VP Kamala Harris “[o]n the border crisis.”

On the border crisis, Kamala invokes an old leadership style….https://t.co/Y24fcvapkl pic.twitter.com/QUy5Jlv4W7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2021

Yep, Cruz is still attempting to frame what’s happening at the border as as a “Biden crisis,” even though the Associated Press has instructed reporters to not use the word “crisis” to describe the situation. That hasn’t stopped Cruz from literally lurking in the bushes in his attempt at a dramatic video, and he appears to believe that Harris [who was put in charge (by Biden) of “lead[ing] our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle”] should be able to solve the U.S.-Mexico border situation overnight. Regardless of the issue’s complexity, everyone’s pouncing on Cruz over his silly method of quoting movies. And they’re throwing the “run away” thing back in his face, since he definitely ran away from Texas to Cancun during this year’s ice storm.

Looks a lot like you during the Texas storm no? You hear the death toll from that is likely closer to 500 people? — Mrs.B (@Sarahbennett061) June 2, 2021

Is this live footage of your during the Texas Energy Crisis? — MericanDaddy (@MericanDaddy) June 2, 2021

You shouldn't be talking about people running away, Cancun Cruz. — Matt Johnson (@mpj214) June 2, 2021

On the Texas Freeze Crisis that has killed 151 Texans, Flying Ted invokes the typical GOP leadership style pic.twitter.com/XBcFQ5tYrf — Melody Morales Banks 🇲🇽🇺🇲🍺 (@Texas_Thinker) June 2, 2021

Similar to your style when your state went dark. Isn't that what you did? Run away, run away, run away! — andrea southward (@AndreaSouthward) June 2, 2021