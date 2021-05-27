Fox News
A Resurfaced (And Edited) Ted Cruz Clip Had People Believing That He Swallowed A Fly On Fox News

Time flies, and although it’s been less than a year since an iconic fly camped out on Mike Pence’s head during a debate, someone tried to snatch the fly-attracting mojo away from the former VP. It all went down when a silent clip began to circulate on Twitter, which took things viral because it sure looked like Ted Cruz, while talking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, swallowed a fly and washed it down with a gulp of water.

This seemed too good to be true, and people wanted to know the truth.

It’s so gross to behold, but this was actually a cleverly edited clip, and as Mediaite points out, this footage sources from a June 2019 appearance of Cruz talking to Hannity while clearing his throat. Still, everyone likes to pounce upon Ted Cruz (who does plenty to deserve contempt), although nope, he did not top the booger that was truly on his lip during a 2016 presidential primary debate. At least, he didn’t do so on live TV.

Regardless of the truth, #ToadCruz began to trend. It couldn’t be stopped, nor could the “No Fly list” jokes be avoided.

So far, Ted Cruz has not commented upon the edited clip, but it would be a grand day on Twitter if he did so.

