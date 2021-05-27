Time flies, and although it’s been less than a year since an iconic fly camped out on Mike Pence’s head during a debate, someone tried to snatch the fly-attracting mojo away from the former VP. It all went down when a silent clip began to circulate on Twitter, which took things viral because it sure looked like Ted Cruz, while talking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, swallowed a fly and washed it down with a gulp of water.

Disgusting human, and fat wolverine cosplayer ted cruz

eats a fly, live on a parody news channel pic.twitter.com/ldoheJq4DC — 🥀_Imposter_🌹 (@Imposter_Edits) May 26, 2021

This seemed too good to be true, and people wanted to know the truth.

I am desperately trying to find out if that video of Ted Cruz swallowing a fly is real. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 27, 2021

Did I see somewhere that Ted Cruz ate Mike Pence’s pet fly? — Love and Lemonade 🌊 🇨🇦🧢 (@justDavidDD) May 27, 2021

It’s so gross to behold, but this was actually a cleverly edited clip, and as Mediaite points out, this footage sources from a June 2019 appearance of Cruz talking to Hannity while clearing his throat. Still, everyone likes to pounce upon Ted Cruz (who does plenty to deserve contempt), although nope, he did not top the booger that was truly on his lip during a 2016 presidential primary debate. At least, he didn’t do so on live TV.

Regardless of the truth, #ToadCruz began to trend. It couldn’t be stopped, nor could the “No Fly list” jokes be avoided.

I don't know why Ted swallowed the fly, but perhaps…#ToadCruz https://t.co/YtqQJ3JElw — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 27, 2021

It’s appropriate that a fly landed on #TurdCruz so now he’s also #ToadCruz 🐸 https://t.co/cCOmrnOkTz — Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF 💉 (@taradublinrocks) May 27, 2021

Watch Ted Cruz eat a fly live on television.

Seriously, what's with republicans and flies? pic.twitter.com/y5pUEJ4PoE — 🏳️‍🌈Old Southerner (@BucksBff) May 26, 2021

RIP fly. You deserved better.

Ted Cruz belongs on the No Fly List. https://t.co/RRi0n0PEgB — Turn Texas Blue (@Blue_Texas2022) May 27, 2021

So far, Ted Cruz has not commented upon the edited clip, but it would be a grand day on Twitter if he did so.