Getty Image

Ted Cruz and Donald Trump have always had a, shall we say, interesting relationship. And by interesting, I mean that while on the campaign trail to clinch the Republican seat for the 2016 presidential election, Trump repeatedly belittled and abused the Texas Senator, treating him like a proverbial punching bag.

Aside from literally insulting his wife, the Trump-friendly National Enquirer hit Cruz below the belt by running a salacious story about him allegedly cheating on Heidi with five mistresses, which certainly didn’t help his already maligned campaign. Oh, and then there was that whole JFK thing, too.

Which is why, considering all of this, it seems odd that Ted Cruz penned the entry for Trump’s entry for the Time Most Influential People list, which starts right out describing the president as a “flash-bang grenade thrown into Washington by the forgotten men and women of America.”

Oh, and it gets so much worse from there.

The same cultural safe spaces that blinkered coastal elites to candidate Trump’s popularity have rendered them blind to President Trump’s achievements on behalf of ordinary Americans. While pundits obsessed over tweets, he worked with Congress to cut taxes for struggling families. While wealthy celebrities announced that they would flee the country, he fought to bring back jobs and industries to our shores. While talking heads predicted Armageddon, President Trump’s strong stand against North Korea put Kim Jong Un back on his heels.

It’s like, do you even have a spine at all, Ted Cruz? It was one thing for him to actually endorse Trump for president, which was bad enough, but understandable from a saving face for his party standpoint. But no one (that we know of) held a gun to Cruz’s head to force him to write such glowing praise of 45, as many are pointing out on Twitter.