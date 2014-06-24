Here’s Why The Voice Actors From The ’80s ‘Transformers’ Cartoons Seem So Familiar

The original Transformers might be terribly animated and written by people with no understanding of romance, but the show spared no expense in one crucial respect: It always had a killer voice cast. And as a result, pretty much every voice actor, and a few oddball choices, turned up on the show.
First of all, pretty much every voice actor of any repute in the ’80s spent some time on Cybertron. Frank Welker, a legend who’s been a voice on every single cartoon that’s ever existed and offered voice work on dozens of feature films as well, is the voice of Megatron. Jim Cummings played Afterburner, Rippersnapper and assorted Sharkticons on his way to getting dangerous as Darkwing Duck. And you know Peter Cullen not just as Optimus Prime, but as Eeyore.
But the show has racked up some interesting guest stars and voice actors well beyond the usual suspects. For example…
Casey Kasem
Kasem is, of course, one of the most widely heard radio DJs in history, but just as interesting as the fact that he voiced no fewer than three Transformers is why he stopped voicing them. Essentially, Kasem got fed up with how Arab characters were treated in the show, and eventually quit over it. Gee, hard to believe a show that created the Arab nation of Carbombya could be so insensitive.
Scatman Crothers
Crothers is probably best known for his role as Dick Hallorann in The Shining, but he actually voiced the beloved Autobot Jazz until his death in 1986, just part of a long career. In exchange for being voiced by a respected actor, Michael Bay had Megatron rip him in half in the first movie. We’ll leave the implications of that to the reader.
Brad Garrett
Yeah, the brother on Everybody Loves Raymond had a far more dignified role back in the ’80s as a voice actor. Specifically, he was Trypticon. Yes, they hired an extremely tall actor to voice the evil walking city. It’s Method acting!
Jerry Houser
The voice of Sweep, Sandstorm and Junkyard is actually probably better known to every man in America as Dave “Killer” Carlson, or, rather “that guy who beat the ever-loving hell out of everybody in Slap Shot.” Sadly, there was no hockey-themed robot for Houser to voice, which is weird, this being the Transformers in the ’80s. They had a themed robot for everything.
Terry McGovern
McGovern is a beloved acting teacher and voice actor, and he seems an odd choice for this list, we admit. Until you realize McGovern is the man who said “These aren’t the droids we’re looking for.” In fact, he also named Chewie, indirectly: McGovern famously ad-libbed “I think I hit a Wookiee!” as police radio chatter for Lucas’ first film, THX-1138. Yep, the voice of Wildrider and Onslaught is also a Stormtrooper. Which explains a lot about them both, really.
Clive Revill
You may not know the name, but you definitely know the face: Clive Revill has been in pretty much everything, and he was even the original voice of Emperor Palpatine in The Empire Strikes Back. We have yet to see Kickback in the movies, but we’re sure he’ll show up only to be replaced by a puppet or something when Michael Bay returns to the inevitable Special Editions of the Transformers movies twenty-five years later.
Bud Davis
Davis is best known as a stuntman and stunt coordinator: Odds are pretty good that he’s been involved in the stunts for a movie that you’ve seen, and probably more than one. Weirdly, his work on Transformers remains his only significant voice acting, and he’s even voiced multiple characters, including Dirge, Metroplex, and Predaking.
For the love of Vector Sigma! …talk about voicing a bunch of F-Listers. I’m pretty sure half those transformers you mentioned didn’t even have speaking parts outside of grunting.
To be fair, Frank Welker is Voice Actor Jesus and Peter Cullen is a respected figure in the VO community as well.
Cam Clarke was never in Transformers??
Amazingly, no!
To me (and I’m sure others), Terry McGovern will always be Launchpad on “DuckTales”.
What about Chris Latta? Starscream, Cobra Commander, and the guy who wanted to share his wife with Dalton in Roadhouse.
Also the guy who apparently had to be bailed out before recording sessions.
Bumblebee was Spider-Man in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends and a cop in an episode of Family Ties where someone hated the Keaton’s black neighbors. Also Joseph Gordon-Levitt did a couple of episodes. See? I can randomly search imdb too.
And the death of Jazz in the first Bayformers is when I knew for a fact I was going to hate the rest of the franchise.
I just enjoy the weird connections you find between voice actors and it shows the versatility of the actors in question, which is often underrated. Also you learn things like the fact that Wakko Warner looks like he should be the lead singer of Steel Panther.
Dude, Dan… Petter Cullen is Optimus Prime in all the cartoons AND Bay films AND he’s fucking Eeyore AND he’s Admiral Grimmitz from Duck Tales ANNNND he voiced the Predator… Not to mention tons of other shit.
I was at a con where Cullen was in attendance and I saw him screw with a kid by modulating between Prime and Eeyore. It was hilarious.
That needs to be on youtube.
